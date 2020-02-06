The woman dies after being hit by a cement truck in Vancouver

from Lisa Steacy

Posted February 6, 2020 4:31 PM PST

Resume

Paramedics tried to breathe new life into the woman, but she succumbed to her injuries on Thursday afternoon

This is the second traffic death of the city in 2020.

The collision was at the intersection of Powell Street and Jackson Avenue around 2.30 pm.

VANCOUVER (NEWS 1130) – A woman in her sixties died after being hit by a cement truck in the Downtown Eastside on Thursday afternoon.

Police say the incident occurred around 2.30 p.m. at the intersection of Powell Street and Jackson Avenue.

“Paramedics from BC Ambulance Services were present but could not revive her and she was declared dead,” says a release from the Vancouver police. “The driver stayed on stage and works together with the police. Speed ​​and alcohol are not considered as a factor. “

The police are asking anyone who has witnessed the collision or has dashcam images to contact them at 604-717-3012.

Or

{* loginWidget *}