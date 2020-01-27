The wolf population in Idaho was estimated at 1,541, almost double the previous estimate

(Idaho fish and game)

CASPER, Wyo. – The wolf population in Idaho is estimated at 1,541 wolves in summer 2019.

This is almost double a 2016 report, in which Idaho Fish and Game estimated the state’s wolf count at 786.

However, the department warned that the estimates for 2015 and 2019 used different methods.

“Fish and game biologists have not estimated the nationwide wolf population in Idaho since 2015,” said Fish and Game on January 24. During this time, the department maintained enough radio neck wolves to show that there were more than 15 breeding pairs in the state and more than 150 wolves in total. These surveys should show that the wolf population exceeds the goals required to remove them from federal protection and oversight. “

“Biologists warned that comparing the 786 estimate for 2015 (early 2016) to the current estimate would be misleading because previous estimates were based on different methods and represented the winter count as the population neared its lowest point of the year.”

Fish and Game used 569 cameras for 2019 estimates, taking 11 million photos at various locations in Idaho.

“Of the 569 cameras, 259 have discovered wolves,” said Fish and Game. “Using animal recognition software to quickly identify animal photos, wildlife technicians identified animal species in the photos, and biologists and university scientists used mathematical models to generate the wolf population estimate.”

With the help of camera information and mathematical modeling, Fish and Game landed on an estimate of 1,541 wolves in summer 2019.

“The estimate represents the top population shortly after the puppies are born,” the publication added. “Annual wolf mortality increases in late summer, autumn and winter with hunting and fishing times, along with management measures to remove wolves that eat cattle. Natural mortality also plays a role. “

“After completing the camera investigation, there were 327 wolves that were known to be killed by hunting, trapping, management actions, and other human causes. Based on previous research, the researchers were also able to estimate that another 208 wolves died of natural causes. These mortality rates were not reflected in the population estimate of 1,541. “

Other types are monitored with the cameras.

“Recent surveillance of deer populations in southeastern Idaho using game cameras while using traditional aerial photography showed almost identical results, showing that wildlife managers could use the camera method to get valid population estimates for certain species,” said Fish and Game. “The method of estimating wildlife populations using remote cameras is a new innovation.”

“Over time, modeling continues to refine as biologists use this technique to produce annual population estimates. In the future, they will also have a better basis for comparing the populations from year to year. “