The wolf moon eclipse kicks off the first of 13 full moons in 2020

This year started with a meteor shower, and the first month of 2020 continues with a penumbral lunar eclipse during the full moon on Friday.

Lunar eclipses can only occur during the full moon. But a penumbral lunar eclipse is different from a total lunar eclipse.

Friday’s eclipse will occur when the moon moves in the twilight of the Earth or in the outer shadow. This makes the moon darker than normal.

During a total lunar eclipse, the change is more dramatic because the entire moon appears to be a dark red color.

The eclipse will last approximately four hours.

The penumbral lunar eclipse will be visible on Friday evening for those from Asia, Australia, Europe and Africa.

Those in North America will have a harder time seeing it, as it starts at 12:06 p.m. ET and ends at 4:14 p.m. ET. But those from Alaska, eastern Maine, and parts of northern and eastern Canada have a chance.

Check the time and date to see the best time for your area.

Each moon has its own name associated with the full moon.

Full moons in 2020

Normally, there are 12 full moons in a year because one occurs every month. But in 2020, October will have two full moons, once on October 1 and then again on October 31.

Two full moons in the same month are called “blue moon”. And the fact that the second one falls on Halloween really makes this event “once in a blue moon”.

This year will also have two supermoons, during which the moon will appear even larger and brighter in our sky. They will take place on March 9 and April 7.

Here are all the full moons and their names that occurred this year:

January 10 – Wolf Moon

February 9 – Snow Moon

March 9 – Moon worm

April 7 – Pink moon

May 7 – Moon flower

June 5 – Strawberry Moon

July 5 – Buck Moon

August 3 – Moon of sturgeon

September 2 – Corn moon

October 1 – Moon Harvest

October 31 – Blue Moon

November 30 – Beaver Moon

December 29 – Cold Moon

Watch the video below to see the last solar eclipse of the decade.

