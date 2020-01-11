The Witcher's Netflix Success: How Three Timelines Somehow Got Connected

Enlarge / Netflix ‘version of The Witcher practices wiggle room with three types of source material. This is good news for the distribution of the main characters in the series.

The Witcher is Netflix’s surprise hit of the year, a series that seemed like an incredibly successful adaptation from the start, in the stupid hope of finding the “next Game of Thrones”. Despite mediocre criticism from critics, the show became one of Netflix’s 10 “most popular” shows in 2019, an honor it earned in the last eleven days of the year.

The road to success is even more surprising. The Witcher by Netflix turned out not to be a catchy, lamentable series because of the blind loyalty to the original, but because show runner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich disregarded the structure of the original material. By sticking to the spirit of stories rather than following the rules of the law, The Witcher was far more successful than anyone could have imagined.

100 years, one continent, three timelines

Geralt from Rivera.

Yennefer.

Ciri.

Henry Cavill's portrayal of Geralt has drawn many enthusiastic visitors, but it is not the focus of this review.

Not that we don't love to take a look at the sultry Henry from time to time.

But Cavill does a great job working with his colleagues.

When Game of Thrones arrived in 2011, one of the ways fans loved it was the almost slavish loyalty to the source material. Entire dialog segments were lifted directly from the side. Key action points came in the same order as in the books, including Ned Stark’s death before the season finale. When the show added out-of-order scenes, such as Cersei and Jaime’s scene about Jon Arryn’s body in the pilot, these were taken directly from other parts of the novels.

A decade later, this direct implementation of the content on the screen is a matter of course, a matter of course, because its dark materials learn to their disadvantage. We have seen other creative ways to get around this expected narrative loyalty, especially HBO’s Watchmen, who jump 30 years into the future of their original story. But maybe a full source remix doesn’t have to be that scary.

That’s why The Witcher’s “three timeline” format matters. It gives the show a sense of extensive narrative – not across continents, but across time. It spans almost a century of the country’s history, known only as “The Continent”, from the flashbacks to Geralt’s childhood in the finale of the first season to the fall of Cintra in its premiere. Many of the stories by Yennefer and Ciri are mentioned more indirectly in the subtext than taken directly from the page. By pulling out these undercurrents and bringing them to the text, the show can fill and shade the history of the continent in a way that many simple adjustments lose when they put their stories on the screen.

Short stories, long novels, epic games

This decision was probably made out of necessity due to the history of the franchise. The Witcher spans three real epochs of fantasy storytelling, starting in the late 1980s. At a time when male, battle-heavy stories dominated the genre, Polish writer Andrzej Sapkowski The Witcher began as a series of short stories about Geralt von Rivia, a mutated human being who was trained as one of the continent’s monster annihilators. These were grouped into two collections, The Last Wish and Sword of Destiny, which were followed in full by novels in the mid-1990s. These stories revolved around Geralt, but were also expanded to put the spotlight on Princess Cirilla of Cintra and the sorceress Yennefer of Vengerberg. In the middle of childhood, The Witcher franchise was then successfully turned into a whopping three video games based on the short stories.

As good as it is to have so many built-in fanbases, this meant that Netflix had three different groups: the lovers of the short stories, the novelists, and the players who expect a lot of pebbly language work and monster-on-witcher action.

This meant that the show couldn’t just start at the beginning and go fine. That would risk most of the season without Yennefer and maybe even two without Ciri. Both are likely to become more important than Geralt when the fourth novel, The Swallow’s Tower, rolled around. In order for both characters to stand for themselves, they have to be extrapolated and stories created for them that are independent of Geralt so that the audience can get to know them. Say what you think of “strong female characters” that came up in the mid-1990s, but Netflix’s remixing of the story order makes it a lot better to tell these women’s stories – in an organic, compelling way.

This does not mean that Hissrich made everything out of everything. Much of Yennefer’s qualifying in Aretuza, the magical academy for women, is extrapolated from things Geralt or Ciri says in the novels or observations Geralt makes about her. In the first three episodes, for example, she is portrayed as born with a hump – after Geralt’s observation at the end of her first short story “The Last Wish” that her shoulders are uneven and she must have used magic in some way to smooth her back. Likewise, the outline of Yennefer’s earlier love affair with the follow-up magician Istredd is extrapolated from a conversation that Istredd had with Geralt in Sword of Destiny’s “A Shard of Ice”.

This is a huge departure from The Witcher books, in which Yennefer is initially introduced as a minor character and love interest of Geralt. Nor do they treat the video games as the main actress; you cannot play the game as a Yennefer. By showing her story, she becomes a three-dimensional protagonist. Watching her navigate (or fight against) the policies of the Brotherhood of Sorcerers does a far better job of showing how and why Yennefer became what she is when Geralt hits her than she does to see from his point of view.

Reorder to create order

The character of Yennefer has never been playable in the popular Witcher video games, but the books have made her an important protagonist for years. From there runs the version of Netflix.

In order to accommodate the solo stories of Yennefer and Ciri, the showrunner had to choose which monster versus witcher battles should take place on stage. The show works in some cases with each episode containing a “Monster of the Week”. The Striga adventure, for example, was the first short story ever to be written under the title “The Witcher”. So it was not an option to skip them. The show dedicates her “A-Plot” to an episode that provides direct visual references to the Striga adventure in the video game until some of the game’s cutscenes are re-staged.

Most of all, the attached story only comes in episode 3 after “The Butcher of Blaviken” (from “The Lesser Evil”) and the Elves (from “The Edge of the World”), both of which were later stories. If you lay out the timeline of the show, the striga falls around 1238, making it much closer to the present of the 1263 show (the date of Cintra’s fall and the battle of Sodden Hill) than the scenes from Geralt’s childhood or Yennefer’s education Sorceress at Aretuza.

By later meeting Striga, Hissrich ensures that viewers have already got to know Geralt, including his anti-political “refusal to make a decision” attitude at the time. This means that his decision to do the right thing in Striga history has a greater emotional impact. It also gives the character more development power than these mostly unrelated short stories.

By building a much larger timeline and tying these stories together so that they feel like one epic, The Witcher remains far more faithful to the story than any type of video capture. What are video games if not puzzles? What are doorstep-sized fantasy stories like Game of Thrones, but an exercise to figure out how all characters will eventually meet? By feeling like he has to solve something, Netflix’s The Witcher creates a series that is as entertaining as the original books and games, and at the same time something completely new for fans to consume.