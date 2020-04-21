The Witcher’s Henry Cavill To Star In Sherlock Holmes Film With “Dynamic New Feminine Twist”

Netflix announced The Witcher actor Henry Cavill will star along with Stranger Points star Millie Bobby Brown in a film with a “dynamic new woman twist” of Sherlock Holmes.

Netflix declared they acquired the global rights to the movie exterior of China from Famous Entertainment.

The film titled, Enola Holmes, will also star Sam Claflin, Helena Bonham Carter, Adeel Akhtar, Fiona Shaw, Frances de la Tour, Burn Gorman, and Susan Wokoma.

what’s that?

a new Sherlock Holmes movie led by Millie Bobbie Brown, Henry Cavill, Sam Claflin, and Helena Bonham Carter?

ENOLA HOLMES, a from FLEABAG director Harry Bradbeer. Coming shortly to Netflix.

In an job interview with MTime and translated by Henry Cavill Information, Cavill described the film:

“I never want to spoil it, but it is seriously various. Millie plays Enola Holmes, as you mentioned, she performs my sister. This story revolves all over Enola, and Millie will have a superb functionality. And I enjoy Sherlock Holmes, like a perfect mirror, mapping out the remarkable wisdom of Enola.”

The film is based mostly on Nancy Springer’s The Enola Holmes Mysteries novel collection. The sequence started in 2006 with The Circumstance of the Lacking Marquess. There are 6 books in the sequence. The series follows the teenage sister of Sherlock Holmes, Enola Holmes, who regardless of her brothers sending her to a boarding university, sets up her have detective agency to obtain missing folks in London.

Here’s the formal synopsis for the film:

“Based on the beloved Edgar-nominated ebook sequence, ENOLA HOLMES tells the story of Sherlock and Mycroft Holmes’ rebellious teen sister Enola, a gifted tremendous-sleuth in her have correct who typically outsmarts her fantastic siblings. When her mom mysteriously disappears on her 16th birthday, Enolaseeks assist from her older brothers. But quickly noticing they’re a lot less fascinated in fixing the circumstance than in packing her off to ending faculty, Enola does the only thing a intelligent, resourceful and fearless younger 1880s girl can do… she runs away to London to uncover her. Conference a solid of unforgettable people alongside the way, Enola’s caught in the center of a conspiracy that could alter the study course of political historical past. ENOLA HOLMES puts a dynamic new female twist on the world’s biggest detective and his brilliant family.”

The film is becoming prepared by Harry Potter and the Cursed Child’s Jack Thorne. It will be directed by Killing Eve’s Harry Bradbeer. It is generated by Legendary Pictures’ Mary Father or mother, Alex Garcia and Ali Mendes. Millie Bobby Brown is also developing along with Paige Brown by means of PCMA Productions.

Cavill is anticipated to enjoy Sherlock Holmes with Claflin participating in Mycroft. Millie Bobby Brown will enjoy Enola Holmes while Helena Bonham-Carter will engage in their mom.