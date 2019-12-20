"The Witcher", "The Two Popes", Eddie Murphy on "SNL"

Loading...

Christmas is just around the corner, but hopefully you'll have enough downtime to enjoy some meaty TV deals. If nothing below matches your sensitivities, check out our guide to what you should see while streaming right now.

The witcher (Friday, Netflix series) – Henry Cavill plays Geralt of Rivia, the lonely (and grumpy) monster hunter traveling across a volatile continent. It's meaty and a nice mix of horror, adventure, and action, and Cavill did all of his own stunts and all the tub stuff himself. Creator and showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich is fine if you compare this to an imaginative police procedure, and no, you don't have to read the books or play the video games to enjoy this series.

The two popes (Friday, Netflix film) – This fictional, biographical comedy film is about two popes, played by Anthony Hopkins and Jonathan Pryce. The former takes on the role of Pope Benedict XVI, who has lost his current leadership role, and the latter appears as Cardinal Bergoglio (who would later be Pope Francis of today). Bergoglio, however, tries to leave his post, leading to a comedy that could shake the core of their respective beliefs and beliefs. The Oscar-nominated director Fernando Meirelle controls the picture, and the Oscar-nominated Anthony McCarten wrote the script.

John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch (Christmas Eve, Netflix Special) – This truly crazy event follows comedian John Mulaney, who sings songs with children and celebrity guests. Mulaney freely admits that the children are "more talented than me", but does it matter? Nope. Special guests are David Byrne, Natasha Lyonne, Annaleigh Ashford, Richard Kind and Jake Gyllenhaal.

Lost In Space: Season 2 (Christmas Eve, Netflix series) – The Robinson family returns with Jupiter 2, which is exposed on a mysterious ocean planet. You need to work with Dr. Smith and Don West work together to unite with other colonists after finding their way back to the Resolute, but as always, it will be difficult, especially with Robot.

Here's the rest of this weekend's remarkable programming:

I love Lucy Christmas Special (Friday, 8:00 p.m. CBS) – This year's edition includes the newly colored episode "Paris at Last" and the traditional "The Christmas Episode". Both episodes are seamlessly combined with a zero break between the two episodes.

We celebrate Marvel's Stan Lee (Friday, 8:00 p.m.) – The MCU stars gather to celebrate and toast the legacy of their character maker, the only Stan Lee.

SNL (Saturday, NBC 11:30 p.m.) – Eddie Murphy is back as a presenter with musical guest Lizzo. Will Murphy really revive one of his classic characters? You have to watch.

The Christmas Caroler Challenge (Sunday, week 8 pm) – No supergirl or batwoman tonight. Instead, you can see more from the competition between 12 very different groups of Christmas carols.

Ray Donovan (Sunday, 8:00 PM, Showtime) – Ray gets help with his detective work from Smitty and Terry, while Bunchy, Bridget, and Jim Sullivan ask Ray for help in other matters.

shameless (Sunday, 9:00 p.m., Showtime) – Carl is on board for his civil duty, Debbie is looking for her next grave and the things between Lip and Tami are getting boring.

