The Witcher Series Review: A Slow Burn That is worth the wait

Adjustments to video games have always been a difficult nut for Hollywood to crack down over the years. However, films and television shows based on dark, medieval fantasy novels have a considerably better success rate – especially in this post-Game of Thrones world. So where will an adaptation of a series of dark fantasy novels that have inspired a hugely popular video game fall?

That is the question that The Witcher is confronted with, the live action Netflix series based on the novels of writer Andrzej Sapkowski following a stoic monster hunter in a grim world full of magical and terrifying creatures. Digital Trends got an early look at the first five episodes of season 1 of The Witcher, which is now available on Netflix and has already been updated for a second season.

The Witcher casts Superman actor Henry Cavill as Geralt van Rivia, the eponymous Witcher who must protect humanity against supernatural beasts. He plays alongside Freya Allan as Ciri, a young princess whose kingdom was conquered by sinister invaders; and Anya Chalotra as Yennefer, a powerful sorceress with a secret past. The stories of the three characters gradually intertwined during the course of the season, while they each try to find their place in a world where people are often much more frightening than any monster.

Despite a slow start to the show's debut season, the series rewards the patience of the public with an adventure that could very well be the next big hit for the leading streaming service.

Binge benefits

Like many of the best Netflix programs & # 39; s, The Witcher is a series built for binging.

The adaptation unfolds in chapters – one or more of the three main characters moving forward with each episode – but the story at the core of the series is one that develops at its own, patiently intentional pace. Even when Geralt fights against a terrifying creature in what may seem like a traditional "monster of the week" episode, what precedes, during, and in the aftermath of the hunt often forms important future events or results of events that have already happened .

It is that large image range of the series that has much in common with the game and on which it is based, making it feel less episodic than the normal week-to-week TV rate. He also feels at home on Netflix, where you can easily go back at any time and discover how the series sows certain plot points in earlier episodes.

Newcomers welcome

Given the deep mythology of the source material, which includes multiple episodes of the main book series, spin-offs and prequels, comic books, and various video games and add-on content, The Witcher also succeeds in being surprisingly accessible to newcomers.

An impressive amount of history has been recorded in the first five episodes of the series, which includes multiple generations of events and kingdoms that rise and fall on the continent where the story takes place. But the show dissects that history in a way that makes the pieces coincide organically over time.

The rich storyline requires some patience from the audience, because certain plot points or moments that seem unnecessary – or even confusing – can take an episode or two (or four) in the beginning to really settle into the series' story carpet . But because each of the three main characters offers a window into the brutal world of the show, the smoldering pace produces a saga that feels more and more epic as each of their paths crosses closer.

Character building

World construction in a show as rich as The Witcher by three (initially) discrete stories could go wrong if the threads are not supported by powerful acting, but all three of the primary cast members of the series stand their ground in their respective story arches.

Cavill's stoic, eternally sultry Geralt is not that much different than his frightening twist on Superman, but it works well, since an absence of emotion is a defining characteristic of the role. His comfort level in action scenes, especially those with severe visual effects, is also fully apparent in The Witcher, and he makes Geralt & battles with monstrous beasts (and people, by the way) feel like amusing palate cleansers amidst all political drama and intrigues.

The main trio gives Allan the least amount of screen time in the first five episodes of the show, but she makes good use of the time she gets. Her character can easily fall into an outdated maid in emergency, but she continues to let Ciri cross the line between youthful naivety and restrained nobility through the twists and turns of her story.

However, five episodes in it is Chalotra who ultimately delivers the breakout performance of the show.

Her depiction of Yennefer offers one of the show's most dramatic character arches, both thematic and physical, and she turns between heartbreaking and empowerment, hero and villain and everything in between, as the story requires. The width of her performance in just five episodes is impressive, making it easy to look ahead to where the remaining episodes of the season will take her.

Looking forward

Even without seeing the last three episodes of the first season, I am not surprised that Netflix has found suitable to renew The Witcher for a second season.

The world inhabited by Geralt, Ciri and Yennefer is just as fascinating as their story is compelling, and the first five episodes of the show feel like the early chapters in a story with much more to tell and a much larger world to explore.

Unlike so many dark fantasy series that have come and gone, The Witcher feels as if it is aiming higher than the typical sword and wizardry rhythm, demanding more from its audience by telling a complicated story without seeming desperate to keep your attention with free elements. It is a bold approach and it pays off with a nuanced, layered story that you attract a little more with each episode.

If the rest of season 1 unfolds as impressively as the first five episodes, two seasons can only be the starting point for The Witcher, and we will see much more of Geralt van Rivia on the road.

All eight episodes from season 1 of The Witcher are now available on Netflix.

