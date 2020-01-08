Loading...

Grab your Gwent cards and prepare to fight some monsters. The second season of The Witcher has been confirmed!

Netflix’s response to Game of Thrones was given the green light for a second season before the premiere of season one, but what do we know so far about further editing Andrzej Sapkowski’s books?

When is The Witcher season 2 on Netflix?

Showrunner Lauren S. Hissrich first announced the return of the show and key characters on November 13, 2019, a month before the start of the first season.

I am very happy to announce that Geralt, Yennefer and Ciri will return for further adventures in season two.

I couldn’t be more proud of what the great cast and crew of The Witcher did, and can’t wait for the world to enjoy these stories with us. ❤️⚔️ ???? pic.twitter.com/evWoHvUl1e

– Lauren S. Hissrich (@LHissrich), November 13, 2019

No release date is currently set, but at least one year is expected for a fantasy series on a large budget December 2020 earliest.

“The script process takes about 20 weeks, all in all,” says Hissrich RadioTimes.com said, “Well, what happens after these 20 weeks is that we have a draft of all the episodes. But then you start looking back and you have to leave space while writing so that organic things happen.

“So let’s say you start shooting and find that these two characters work together even better than I expected. And then we’ll make sure we focus on the storyline.”

“So all the scripts are written,” she added. “That doesn’t mean they won’t be rewritten 100 times before someone sees them in the air for season two.”

What will happen in the second season of The Witcher?

Henry Cavill in The Witcher (Netflix)

The first season is based on Sapkowski’s short story collections The Last Wish and The Sword of Destiny (if not all), and showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich has confirmed that the next series will include unused portions of these stories with the first “Witcher saga” Roman Blut the elves.

“A lot of what we prepared in the first season will be used in the second season,” said Hissrich RadioTimes.com said.

“We’re going to do some Blood of Elves stuff. But I also think there are things we wanted to adapt from The Last Wish and Sword of Destiny that we didn’t have time for.

“It is really exciting to be blessed with a second season and to know that we can go through some of these things again. There will be a big mix. “

Blood of Elves sees Geralt take over the protection and training of Freya Allans Ciri, but since some of Ciri’s actions were shown in season one, it’s unlikely to be a direct adaptation of these events.

At least you can expect some monster hunting, sword fights, more about the war with Nilgaard and the uprising of the elves, as well as a possible focus on the prophecies and powers of Princess Ciri.

Who is in the cast of The Witcher?

Not surprisingly, Superman’s alter ego Henry Cavill as Witcher Geralt of Rivia will return with Freya Allan (The War of the Worlds) as prophesied Princess Ciri. Anya Chalotra will play sorceress and love Yennefer and Jodhi May will reappear as Queen Calanthe.

“What is great is that we have now set up all dominos for the world, right?” Said Hissrich.

“We have Geralt and his trip. We introduced him to Yennefer. It didn’t go perfectly. We have everything. We have all the building blocks in place.

“And then we hit the domino at this point and watch how things tip over.”