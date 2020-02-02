The Witcher season 2 | Film, cast, release date for Netflix series

Grab your Gwent cards and prepare to fight some monsters, The Witcher season two has been confirmed! Not only that, but showrunner Lauren Hissrich has also weighed on the future of the series after season 2.

Netflix’s response to Game of Thrones was given the green light early for a second run for the first season’s premiere in December 2019, but what do we know so far about the continuous adaptation of Andrzej Sapkowski’s books?

When is The Witcher season 2 on Netflix?

Showrunner Lauren S. Hissrich first announced the return of the show and key figures on November 13, 2019, more than a month before the launch of season one.

I am so happy to announce: Geralt, Yennefer and Ciri are coming back for more adventures … in season two.

In conversation with IGN, Hissrich admitted he was considering a late release in 2020, but then changed her mind and stated: “The truth is (The Witcher) is a huge show and it takes a long time and we realized that in season 1 much of the post-production process.

“And we want to ensure that everyone in our team is given the time to do their work and to the best of their ability. So we make sure we have a lot of built-in pillow time for season 2, so we don’t stop at the last minute. “

This makes sense, given what Hissrich had told RadioTimes.com in the past:

“The script writing process takes about 20 weeks,” Hissrich said. “What happens after those 20 weeks is that we have a sketch of all the episodes. But then you start looking back and you have to leave room in the writing process for organic things to happen.

“Let’s say you start shooting, and you realize,” Oh, those two characters work together even better than I expected. And then we will ensure that we play more in that storyline later. “

“So all scripts are written,” she added. “It doesn’t mean they won’t be rewritten 100 times before someone sees them in the broadcast for season two.”

If you can’t bear to wait that long, you can listen to the official The Witcher podcast behind the scenes of Netflix, in which you can hear members of the cast and crew – including Anya Chalotra’s Yennefer – talking about what happened during the recordings happened and what could have been.

Hissrich also talked to Collider about where the series could go beyond the second season, including where it could end:

“It is a delicate dance because you need to have an idea of ​​where you are going. Your stories need an endpoint. They need a direction to strive for.

“I am certain that at one point I said that I could write seven seasons, but I am also sure I said that I could write 20 seasons. I will continue to write this series as long as it makes sense to write this series That means organically extracting from the books and allowing the story to flow, but also allowing the story to end when it has to end. ”

So, if Season 2 has the same success as the first series, there could be much more in store for Geralt and his crew.

What happens in season 2 of The Witcher?

The first season is based on Sapkowski’s The Last Wish and The Sword of Destiny collections of short stories (though not all), and showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich has confirmed that the next series will record unused parts of those stories with the first ‘Witcher saga’ ‘Roman Blood of Elves.

“Much of what we have set up in season one is covered in season two,” Hissrich told RadioTimes.com.

“We will comment on some things from Blood of Elves. But I also think there are things we wanted to change from The Last Wish and Sword of Destiny that we didn’t have time for.

“So being blessed with a season two and knowing that we can go back and visit some of those things again is really exciting. There will be a great mix of things. “

Blood of Elves sees Geralt take on the protection and training of the Ciri of Freya Allan, but given that some of Ciri’s storylines have already been shown in season one, it is unlikely that it will be a direct adaptation of those events.

We do know that The Witcher season 2, just like season 1, will take place over different timelines and will elaborate on why monsters and wizards die out.

Expect at least some monster hunting, sword fighting, more about the war with Nilgaard and the elf rebellion, as well as a likely focus on the prophecies and powers of Princess Ciri.

Who is in the cast of The Witcher?

It is no surprise that Superman’s alter ego Henry Cavill returns as titular Witcher Geralt of Rivia, with Freya Allan (The War of The Worlds) as the predicted princess Ciri. Anya Chalotra will play sorceress and love. Yennefer and Jodhi May will appear again as Queen Calanthe.

The fight choreographer of Witcher Vladimír Furdík, who played the Night King in Game of Thrones, is not coming back for season 2.

“What is great is that we have now set up all the dominoes for the world, right?” Hissrich told us.

“We have Geralt and his journey. We introduced him to Yennefer. It didn’t necessarily go perfectly. We have everything. We have all the building blocks in place.

“And then we hit the domino at that place and we see things fall over.”