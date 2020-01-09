The Witcher Season 2: Everything we know about the Netflix series

Loading...

It is generally a good sign when a television series is renewed for a second season before the first episode of the premiere. That has certainly been the case for the new Netflix series The Witcher, reportedly the world’s most popular streaming show, and the second most popular series of 2019 on the leading streamer (after Stranger Things).

We now have some clues as to when Season 2 of The Witcher will be available, so the question now becomes: what is the next step for Geralt, Yennefer and Ciri? Here is everything we know so far about the second season of The Witcher.

Premiere date

A month before The Witcher premiered on Netflix, the series was renewed for a second season on the streaming service.

During a Reddit AMA on January 7, showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich indicated that the series aims for a return in 2021 for season 2, but could not offer more specific details about the schedule. Production in season 2 of The Witcher is expected to begin soon, suggesting that the first quarter of 2021 could probably be the earliest a second season. No official premiere date has been announced at this time.

The story continues

Showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich said in early January that the season is likely to unfold in a simpler story, unlike the multiple, parallel timelines that made up most of the storyline of the first season.

“The story will be much more linear (in season 2), now that the stories of the three characters start to cross,” she explained.

The first season of The Witcher was mainly adapted from The Last Wish and Sword of Destiny, two collections of short stories that took place prior to the events in the “Witcher Saga” by author Andrzej Sapkowski. These stories served as a prequel to the events that took place in The Sapkowski main series and explored the early years of the three main characters – Geralt, Yennefer and Ciri – and how their paths initially crossed.

In an interview with ComicBook.com in December, series producer Tomek Baginski indicated that the series could not fit all the content of those collections in the first season of The Witcher. This has led to speculation that the second season will yield the rest of those groundbreaking adventures, while it begins to explore the events of the primary saga.

So far nothing has been officially confirmed and season 2 can indeed take the story of the trio in a number of unexpected directions.

Who’s back?

Series stars Henry Cavill, Anya Chalotra and Freya Allan have all been confirmed to return for season 2 of The Witcher, reviewing their roles as Geralt, Yennefer, and Ciri, respectively.

Confirmation of the trio’s return accompanied by the announcement of season 2 by Netflix, where The Witcher showrunner Lauren Schmidt told Hissrich Deadline: “I am so happy that before fans have seen our first season, we can confirm that we will return to The Continent to continue to tell the stories of Geralt, Yennefer and Ciri. “

