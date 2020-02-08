“The Witcher” might get better in season 2

Fantasy fans have come to The Witcher in recent months. Based on the book series by Andrzej Sapkowski, the new Netflix show is often described as the next Game of Thrones, but science fiction author Anthony Ha warns that comparisons between the two shows can be misleading.

“It’s often the bet that marketers make when they take something and say it’s something else that you like,” says Ha in Episode 399 of the Geeks Guide to the Galaxy podcast. “It may not be entirely true, but the hope is that you’ll like it enough – or you’ve tuned in or bought the ticket. So it’s fine if we don’t have a fully accurate comparison, but it’s close enough that people are not completely furious. “

The Witcher, who follows the adventures of a monster hunter named Geralt van Rivia, is much more episodic than Game of Thrones and has a much goofier sense of humor. TV writer Andrea Kail was disappointed with the early episodes of the show. “I prefer more serialized shows,” she says. “It felt like Hercules: The Legendary Journeys or Xena: Warrior Princess, which I personally feel I went to see.”

Another problem with the show is a complex plot structure that conceals the relationship between the three main characters. Geeks Guide to the Galaxy host David Barr Kirtley wish the story had been easier to follow. “It seemed as if these events were taking place at the same time, and I found it extremely annoying – different episodes in the show – when it appears that this is not the case,” he says.

Fortunately, the show comes to the end of season 1, when the timelines come together and the tone becomes darker and more serious. Cosplay expert Gillian Conahan, a big fan of the Witcher books and games, is looking forward to season 2, in which she hopes to play a greater role for Princess Cirilla.

“It hurts me to say this because Ciri is actually one of my favorite characters, but frankly, most of what’s interesting comes to her much later,” she says.

Listen to the complete interview with Anthony Ha, Andrea Kail and Gillian Conahan in Episode 399 of Geeks Guide to the Galaxy (above). And view some of the highlights from the discussion below.

Andrea Kail about bad writing:

“I would stop, I would rewind, and I would say,” Did I miss what they are talking about? “And I would play it again and say,” No, this is just the most obscure, vague dialogue. I have no idea what these people are talking about. I think the biggest problem I had in that regard was that I had no idea how anything about the magic worked, and they never really explained it. There is no definition of magic. (Geralt) drinks a drink that makes him stronger, but it is not introduced in a way that feels natural. It was not introduced at all. He just does it. So that was my biggest concern, was that the dialogue is all a bit vague and the magic is a bit vague. Although I find it strange to say this, because in the end I really enjoyed watching it. “

David Barr Kirtley on multiple timelines:

“I have two ideas about how this should be dealt with. One would be to just start in a period where (Geralt, Cirilla and Yennefer) are all there and introduce them, and then have flashbacks to the story of Yennefer and the story of Geralt. And then the other that I think would have worked would simply not confuse all the stories within the episodes, but have certain episodes that are only Geralt stories, and then alternate with episodes that are only Cirilla stories or just Yennefer stories . I feel that if there was an entire episode where “this is what happened to Cirilla after she fled the city,” I realized that this did not happen in the same timeframe as the Geralt story that would be less annoying to me would be if it was his own episode. It would be easier for me to separate it and not to confuse it because we constantly switch back and forth. “

Gillian Conahan on Yennefer:

“I think it’s interesting that the two most important things that people have noticed that they don’t like Yennefer are just about everything we get about her in the short stories. We might get a paragraph total about how she was born disabled and herself (magic) changed with magic And I think the story with the dragon says she wants a baby And many of the other things we get about Yennefer have been invented for the show I think her bow in the show is about undoing her early programming …. She is taught to use people, she is taught to value power above everything, and she is taught that every sacrifice is worthy to have power, so if she later says, “I have made choices that I now regret,” I think she made those choices in a state programmed by her education, and in the course of the show she learns what she has been taught. “

Anthony Ha at The Witcher vs. Game of Thrones:

“I liked that the show didn’t have the kind of weight that Game of Thrones had. … There is something about starting an episode and saying,” I don’t know where this is going, this is just going to be kind of stupid, nice adventure “that I found really refreshing right now. While I was watching the last season of Game of Thrones, there is a sense of just everything that gets this extra gravity, because it all comes to an end. So ( I liked it) to come to something where it was just so free of expectations – and that is not about humor, but I think humor plays a role in it, or just: “Hey, I just want to watch a show , and it’s fun, and I don’t have to examine every part of it. “That was a big part of why I liked the show, especially in the beginning.”

