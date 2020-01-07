The Witcher Books hit the bestseller list thanks to the Netflix series

Loading...

For those who don’t know, The Witcher Franchise is based on the novels by the author Andrzej Sapkowski. The Netflix series is an adaptation of the books, while the video game series is more inspired by it. Thanks to the new Netflix series, the books have now grown to do justice to their own fan base.

The New York Times reports that two Witcher books by the author by Andrzej Sapkowski have entered the top 15 list. This is an impressive milestone for the franchise company. The two books – The Last Wish and Blood of Elves – are in places 4 and 12.

If you are a fan of the fantasy genre, these books are probably for you. Thanks to the success of the Netflix customization, more consumers are likely to read the books.

In related news, according to our Metacritic summary, the show appears to have a mixed response. Some critics love it, others find it extremely boring. But the biggest question is whether fans of the Witcher series like it? I would say they do it. Since its debut on December 20, the gaming community has been flooded with positive reviews for The Witcher series via Twitter.

They not only praise the epic story of the series and its character development, but it seems that fans love Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia. I’ve managed to watch a few episodes and so far I love it! The cast is fantastic, the show is high quality and I can’t wait to see more! But enough of my opinions on the show, let’s find out what critics say. Read the full review of The Witcher Netflix series reviews here!

Source: NY Times