The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt reaches the new milestone of the concurrent player almost 5 years after its initial launch

The Witcher has been in the news all week, and that has something to do with the Netflix series adaptation. After watching the show, most viewers crave more content, and there is no better Witcher content than the title of the 2015 CD Projekt RED Game of the Year, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.

The game won the game of the year in 2015 and captured the hearts of players from around the world, but thanks to the new Witcher series, there seems to be fans in the game and there are also some newcomers! Thanks to the Steam tracker, Witcher 3: Wild Hunt has reached a new milestone for concurrent players at once.

For the sake of comparison, The Witcher 3: Wildhunt accumulated 92,000 players in 2015 when the game was launched, it seems that a good handful of players returned, and newcomers joined the fight as the new milestone is set at 101,133 players! This is absolutely crazy, since it is a single-player role-playing game of 2015. The game deserves everything it receives, as it has a great story, immersive side missions, addictive combat and everything else to make the perfect game .

In related news, Netflix has turned the Witcher into a phenomenon of pop culture! Yes, the Witcher series has been highly anticipated by fans of the franchise and now that it finally arrived, the community can't stop talking about it. From epic history to incredibly choreographed sword fights, the Witcher series is more than anyone expected.

If you want to see the show in action, make sure you see Anya Chalotra, who plays Yennerfer on the show, analyze one of the most intense scenes of the first season. If you don't want the scene to break down, I'd say don't look, but if you want to learn some behind-the-scenes action, I'd tell you to take a look! Click here to see the full breakdown of the scene.

The Witcher series is now broadcast on Netflix. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is available for PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC. Are you returning to the game? How do you like the new series? Let us know in the comments below!

Source: Gamasutra via Steamcharts