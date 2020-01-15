To experience the first weeks of this decade felt a bit like the flu rising – it was far too hot, full of uncertainty and the possibility of an impending death always seemed to be lurking. If there had ever been a time for a binge-watching experience to distract from all the nauseating news, this is it. Netflix provided such an experience with The Circle, an American remake of the British reality television program of the same name – and an unexpectedly delightful change in the upcoming days of 2020.

The show, which premiered on January 1 and released its last series of episodes today, confronted participants in a digital popularity competition, in which his young players were forced to rank each other based on appearance and how well they jockeyed for influence. Despite his horrific premise, The Circle and his participants quickly won a following, with fans wondering if favorites like witty Miami-based Sammie Cimarelli or genuine virtual reality whiz Shubham Goel would take home the $ 100,000 prize. Now The Circle believers have their answer.

(Spoilers for the season finale of The Circle will follow.)

Sammie and Shubham came close, but the ultimate winner of the show was Joey Sasso, a 26-year-old Italian-American actor who started watching the series as an annoying long shot. (I accused him of “basing his entire personality on Jersey Shore repetitions” in my first review.) But Sasso won his teammates with his honest and gentle approach to the game and eventually became the most popular player in the bunch. .

Filming for the show ended a few months ago, and now Sasso can finally talk about his unexpected victory. “Getting to the end was always my goal from the start. I never thought of winning, “he says. “I went for the afterparty, you know what I mean?”

WIRED asked Sasso about life in the show – and what happens now that it’s over.

How it really was at Inside The Circle Apartments

The circle appears to take place in a vacuum. It is not clear where the participants are, how long they have been playing or how isolated they really are. Sasso says he can’t reveal the exact shooting location (other media have reported that the American series was shot in the UK), but he was happy to talk about the forced surreality of his daily life.

“Many people asked how long we were in the apartments. To tell you the truth, I don’t really know, “says Sasso. “Part of the agreement when we signed up for the show to go with the mental game The Circle is playing with you is that you don’t know what day it is. You don’t know what time it is! So I can not even answering how long we were in the apartments, from start to finish. I know the whole experience was about a month in general. “

The participants had to stay in the apartment complex themselves. No telephone, no computer, no contact with non-players. “We were all allowed a few minutes of roof time a day, just to get out and breathe, and those moments were so great,” Sasso says. “You want to stay in the game as long as possible, but the longer you stay in the game, the crazier you end up getting.”

The apartments were decorated with intense lights to ensure that the crew could accurately record what the players were doing in their rooms, which only enhanced how uncomfortable the environment felt. Sasso says that he gets feedback from fans about his decision to wear sunglasses – and says that this was more a result of the light situation than of a fashion choice. “Your retina is really starting to hurt!

Handling the fan response

“Every person assessed me in the beginning, thinking that I am this shower bag Jersey Shore wannabe type of person, and then they had to see who I really am,” says Sasso. He is excited about the memes that fans have made of him, especially screengrabs that make him scream about Brussels sprouts and quote Old School. “At the end of the day, let’s be honest, I am a loud, stupid, proud idiot, and I keep it 100% close to me and my heart. I understand that I am a character and I love that people enjoy it. “