The Windows app ‘Your Phone’ extends call support on Android

For Windows 10 users, the Microsoft “Your Phone” app is a powerful tool for pairing an Android smartphone with your PC. In the period since its debut, the app has only become more powerful. In some of the latest updates, “Your Phone” added support for Android phone calls and more.

Last week, an update to the “Your Phone” app under Windows 10 added the option to transfer Android phone calls to the PC. This functionality was available for the first time on selected Samsung smartphones at the time of the Galaxy Note 10 launch. With this update, however, more Android smartphones can be selected than MSPowerUser smartphones. The feature was previously available to users in the preview program, but is now available to everyone.

Unfortunately, unlike these Samsung devices, this integration requires a Bluetooth connection to your phone. This shouldn’t be a problem for modern laptops, but Bluetooth may not be available for some custom-made desktops or even older computers. This is a pity, but overall this is a win for many Windows users. If for some reason your PC doesn’t have Bluetooth, you can also buy a cheap dongle from Amazon.

In addition to making calls, Microsoft has also updated the Your Phone application to copy from Android to Windows using your background image. However, this may not be exactly what you think as the background image will not appear on your desktop. On Twitter (via Neowin) it was announced that the app on your phone now shows the background image currently in use on your device on the icon, which indicates that your phone is connected. It is a small but appreciated addition.

Because #your phone is * your * phone, we wanted it to feel that way on your PC. If you now select #windowsinsiders (with 50%), you can apply your mobile phone background image with acrylic transparency to the navigation bar + larger icon. PS: Calls are now fully rolled out at 100% pic.twitter.com/qe9OqSwzKD

