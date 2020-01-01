The windmill road will be closed after a collision has damaged the electricity pylon – Halifax

Loading...

Published on January 1, 2020 at 11:46 am

A vehicle collision on Windmill Road in Halifax resulted in an electricity pylon being cut off and power lines falling across the street on December 31, according to the Halifax regional police.

The 36-year-old driver of the Dartmouth vehicle was arrested and released for later appearing in court.

Police said that Windmill Road on Fernhill Drive remains closed to traffic in both directions while repairs are in progress.

The story continues under the advertisement

