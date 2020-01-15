The Wind River Indian Reservation Startup Challenge was launched by UW

UW flag of the University of Wyoming

CASPER, Wyo. – The University of Wyoming launched the Wind River Startup Challenge this month, which offers tribal entrepreneurs the opportunity to receive start-up funds.

Working with the Wyoming Small Business Development Center network, Central Wyoming College, and the Northern Arapaho and Eastern Shoshone tribes, two new companies can receive start-up funding from $ 25,000 in seed capital.

No business experience is required to apply for the challenge.

“Tribal members can submit innovative and sustainable business ideas until Sunday, February 16. Applications will be evaluated according to the potential that will benefit the Wind River Indian Reservation community, ”the University of Wyoming said on Tuesday. “Business concepts that should benefit the environment, health and well-being of the tribal communities are preferred. However, all concepts are taken into account. “

Members of the reservation community who are interested in entrepreneurship are also invited to one of the three workshops entitled “Business Model Creation”. The workshop will take place on Thursday, January 23, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Wind River Tribal College. The event is intended to provide information about the challenge and to provide applicants with instructions on how to develop their business concepts and how to apply.

The dates for the other two workshops will be announced at a later date.

The Wind River Startup Challenge is a model for other regional entrepreneurship opportunities in Wyoming, where applicants work closely with experienced management consultants from the Wyoming Technology Business Center. The WTBC, based in Laramie, Sheridan and Casper, supports innovative Wyoming startups through start-up programs and regional startup challenges.

“Economic development must take place on the ground to be successful,” said James Trosper, director of the UW High Plains American Indian Research Institute. “With this challenge for startups, community members will lead the change instead of waiting for the government to lead us.”

“The challenge of founding is a way for tribesmen to return to their traditional roots in entrepreneurship and overcome the economic dependency caused by the federal policy of the reservation era,” says Trosper. Both Arapahos and Shoshones can draw inspiration from a long history of traditional trade and innovation, ”he adds.

Kyle Trumble, a business instructor at Central Wyoming College, says there is “growing momentum and interest in Nation Building and Sustainable Tribal Economies across the country.”

“It’s an exciting time to be a business / entrepreneurial instructor in this county and to be part of this project,” said Trumble. “There are resources available to build, create and grow locally-owned businesses, and efforts to collaborate and build capacity between regional organizations will play a key role in building the foundations for economic development.”

For more information on the Wind River Startup Challenge, including a link to the application, visit www.windriverstartupchallenge.com.