The wind opened Kim Kardashian’s skirt

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were caught at the exit from Nordstrom in New York, where the celebrity and businesswoman launched their “SKIMS” brand.

As they left the famous shop, the paparazzi noticed the moment when Kim’s pink skirt caused her difficulties due to the strong wind and caused her to open more than the account. Everything happened in front of the watchful eye of her husband, who took part in the event with her partner to fully support her.

“SKIMS” was seen as a revolutionary line for molded parts. With this business adventure, the television star fought the aesthetic uniformity that sometimes affects the fashion industry. And it has become one of the main models of her creations.

“It seems crazy to me that this has never been done before. My skin tone is not the skin tone of the whole world. “According to Showbiz, the range of belts and other items that are supposed to better delineate the curves, at least in terms of colors, was not varied a few months ago.

“And when I was a little tanned, it was difficult for me to find a tone that matched mine. I remember having to put my sashes in the sink to dye them with coffee or tea and make them darker. I had to find a solution, ”she said in her last conversation with People magazine.

In addition to the nine different shades that characterize their already famous collection, ‘SKIMS’ offers a range of tapes specially designed to improve feminine properties without causing wounds, stitches and even “bubbles” among them she had suffered earlier when she had no choice but to use the insulating tape that was unsuitable for this type of use.

“I used to put tape or packaging on before I made my own. When I had to take it off, it hurt a lot and even left blisters. In addition, this type of tape could not prevent the middle part [chest] from staying flat. Fortunately, we found an ideal solution to shape and define the figure while avoiding this unnecessary pain, ”she proudly commented on her original and useful beauty products.