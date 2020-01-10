The wind is blowing your parking ticket away in Casper? New adhesive tickets aim to eliminate excuses

Loading...

Police car of the Casper police in the Casper car park (file photo; Trevor T. Trujillo, Oil City News)

CASPER, Wyo. – Downtown parking has been discussed in Casper in recent months as some drivers ignore the hourly parking restrictions.

Casper police are planning to use new, sticky parking tickets to clear up an excuse that some drivers make to the city court for not being aware of their injury because the ticket was blowing in the wind.

Community Development Director Liz Becher told the Downtown Development Authority board of directors on Wednesday, January 8, that the police department will begin using the new tickets and enforce parking regulations.

Article below …

During the meeting, the DDA board also discussed changes to the guidelines in the downtown car park, which he manages. You said changes to this policy would only make sense if the police were serious about enforcing the rules in downtown Casper.

Kevin Hawley, executive director of DDA, said the prices in the parking garage have not changed since they took over the management of the parking garage from the Casper Chamber of Commerce.

Monthly prices in the parking garage are as follows:

$ 43 for covered parking

$ 35 for each additional covered parking space

$ 20 for uncovered parking

Hourly use of the parking garage is also subject to a fee:

$ 2.00 minimum (2 hours)

$ 1.00 per hour (after 2 hours)

Hawley says that hourly rates make up a relatively small portion of the income that the parking garage generates at around $ 7,000 to $ 10,000 a year.

With some concern that the most common violations of parking rules are employees in downtown offices or businesses, the DDA is considering how they can be encouraged to use the parking garage.

One suggestion that was discussed at Wednesday’s session was to ask the police to put a message on the new sticky parking tickets. Such a message would tell park violators that they could have avoided fines if they had used the park structure.

Since hourly parking accounts for less of the garage revenue, the DDA could make changes to the hourly rules and possibly offer the first hour for free.

Another suggestion that the board discussed was to allow companies to purchase hourly tickets that they could provide to employees to encourage the use of the garage.

Since monthly parking contributes more to garage sales, the board has considered that monthly parking will be on the main level and that parking will be shifted upwards every hour.

Another way to use the garage more is to release the roof, as covered spaces are more desirable.

Becher asked the board of directors if he was interested in the city buying and installing automated weapons at the entrances and exits of the garage so that he did not have to rely on the employees to manually check whether the rules were being complied with in the garage ,

While the board said this could be a good idea, some reiterated that it would not be a good idea to spend money on such a change unless enforcement is strengthened and maintained.

“Why should someone pay to park at this point?” Asked board member Tony Hagar.

While no changes have been made to the management of the parking garage, the DDA plans to meet with city and police officials in the coming weeks to further discuss the issue.