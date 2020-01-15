The wind chill drops to zero on Wednesday

Shutterstock

CASPER, Wyo. – Today’s forecast by the National Weather Service for the Casper area requires a sunny sky and a high of almost 28 degrees. However, wind chill values ​​are predicted with zero. Airy, with a southwest wind 13 to 20 miles per hour.

Tonight, make sure it’s mostly clear and has a low degress of around 18. Airy, with a south wind of 13 to 22 miles an hour, with gusts as high as 29 miles an hour.

Thursday requires sunny conditions and a high at 43rd Breezy with a south wind of 30 to 40 km / h and gusts of 40 km / h. Thursday night partly cloudy with a low of around 35.

Friday: 40% chance of rain and snow between 11:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m., then after 1:00 p.m. Partly sunny, with a maximum of almost 40. Windy, with a southwest wind of 24 to 30 miles per hour, with gusts of up to 36 miles per hour. Fresh snow of less than half an inch possible.

Friday evening 40 percent chance of snow before 11:00 pm. Partly cloudy, with a draft around the 21st breeze, with a southwest wind 20 to 22 miles per hour. Saturday partly sunny, with a high near 31st breeze, with a southwest wind 20 to 23 miles per hour. Saturday night mostly cloudy, with a low of 22nd breeze.