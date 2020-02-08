The wife of the tanker driver describes the cause of death of the husband

“He remembers”: the wife of the driver of the tanker describes the near-death test of the man

Updated: 7:20 PM EST February 7, 2020

Hide transcript

Show transcript

FINISHED IN A CREEK. HEAVEN 5, THE FIRST ON SCENE ON A HIGHWAY 62 EAST OF CHICKASHA WEDNESDAY. KOCO’S MECCA RAYNE TALKS WITH THE WOMAN’S MECCA: EVAN AND JESS, IT CAN BE EASILY ENDED HERE, WHERE HE IS REALLY DIPPED IN WATER, BUT DONE AND HIS WIFE ARE FIRST RESPONDERS FOR LIFE JUSTICE. He is now recovering at OU MED. >> HEAVEN 5 WITH THE VIDEO OVER HIGHWAY 62 THAT IS STILL SHOCKING. A SEMI-TRUCK DRIVER, HITTING AN ICE SQUARE AND FALLING DIRECTLY THE CREEK BELOW. THE WEIGHT OF THAT TRUCK? THOUSANDS OF POUNDS, LANDING ALL HERE, AN UNWANTED MEMORY. >> HE REMINDS IT. HE HAS BEEN MUCH TODAY TODAY. INSIDE: AND THAT SMALL BIT IS REALLY A MIRACLE, SO MUCH, TODDD DINSMORE, THE DRIVER, WAS THAT HE SURVIVED. >> HE SAID THAT HE WAS IN WATER, HE HAS BEEN CAUGHT IN HIS SITTING. IN IT: AND THAT WAS NO ESCAPING IN THAT TIME. >> THE STEERING WHEEL IS HIDDEN AGAINST HIS LEG, SO IT WILL NOT COME. INSIDE: HIS LIFE HANGING IN THE BALANCE. >> HE MUST KEEP HIS HEAD SIDE ROADS TO REMAIN DROWNING. IN IT: MORE THAN 45 MINUTES, A SMILE OF HOPE, IN THE FORM OF FIRST ANSWERS. >> THEY CLIMBED IN THE TRUCK WHILE HE WAS STILL CLOSED, AND HAD HIS HEAD OUT OF THE WATER. IN THEM: TODD WAS RUSTED AT THE HOSPITAL, WHERE THE SERIOUSNESS OF HIS ACCIDENT WAS REALIZED, A BROKEN SHOULDER

“He remembers”: the wife of the driver of the tanker describes the near-death test of the man

Updated: 7:20 PM EST February 7, 2020

An accident earlier this week started with a tank truck that hit a piece of ice and slipped through a guardrail before landing in a creek near Chickasha, Oklahoma. Kimberlee Dinsmore calls those first responders the life of her husband: “He still remembers. He told me about it today, “she said, explaining that he remembers enough to remember that he wasn’t sure he would survive. “He said he was in the water, trapped in a chair,” she said. “The wheel was hit against his leg, so he couldn’t get out.” She said that her husband should keep his head sideways to prevent him from drowning for about 45 minutes before the first responders could save him. Todd Dinsmore is recovering from a broken shoulder, vertebrae and ribs at the University of Oklahoma Medical Center. His wife said that he is in constant pain and cannot talk much but is thankful that he is alive. Related video: “I just know I didn’t want to die”: icy water rescue recorded on bodycam

An accident earlier this week started with a tank truck that hit a piece of ice and slipped through a crash barrier before landing in a creek near Chickasha, Oklahoma.

Overhead images showed that the first responders were working to free the driver, Todd Dinsmore, from the icy waters.

Kimberlee Dinsmore calls those first responders the life of her husband.

“He still remembers. He told me about it today, “she said, explaining that he remembers enough to remember that he wasn’t sure he would survive.

“He said he was in the water, trapped in a chair,” she said. “The wheel was hit against his leg, so he couldn’t get out.”

She said her husband should keep his head sideways to prevent him from drowning for about 45 minutes before the first responders could save him.

Todd Dinsmore is recovering from a broken shoulder, vertebrae and ribs at the University of Oklahoma Medical Center. His wife said that he is in constant pain and cannot talk much but is thankful that he is alive.

Related video: “I just know I didn’t want to die”: icy water rescue recorded on bodycam

.