The wife of Marilyn Manson bass player Juan Alderete raises money for recovery

(Photo via Instagram / j_alderete)

As reported, the bass player icon Juan Alderete was in a very serious bicycle accident near his house on January 13. Alderete’s wife Anne went to social media to update fans. She states that they are currently waiting to see the result and “(hoping) for the best.” Now a GoFundMe has been launched for Alderete and Marilyn Manson asks for help.

Alderete suffered from severe head trauma known as traumatic brain injury. His specific type of TBI is diffuse axonal injury, and he has since been in a coma.

Read more: Hayley Williams says that life was “really rough” because of the “After laughing” cycle

Elder days after his accident, Alderette’s wife Anne told the news on Facebook.

Hello everyone – this is Anne, Juan’s wife. Although I generally hesitate to share personal information on social media, it felt good to include anyone who has supported Juan over the years as friends, fans, fellow music (and food, cats, bikes, Japan) enthusiasts and musicians .

Juan was in a solo (no cars, other people) and very serious bicycle accident on 1/13/20 not far from our house. He wore a helmet and protective clothing – as always – but was seriously injured in the form of a traumatic brain injury (TBI); his form of TBI is Diffuse Axonal Injury (DAI) and from today he remains in a coma.

The only prognosis is to wait, because the brain is a complicated organ and the outcomes for DAI patients have a range as wide as the sea. Although it is frustrating, it also offers a world of positive results, so that we can only hope for the best.

We know you have questions, concerns and thoughts to share, so don’t hesitate to leave them in the comments (no DM please, sorry). We also love hearing from neurologists, medical professionals with experience in DAI and TBI, first-person accounts of similar traumas and outcomes – essentially all useful, factual, and accurate sources related to Juan’s injury. If you have one of these, please send me DM me (Anne) @tunatoast.

Read more: Juan Alderete (Marilyn Manson, Lil Peep) in a coma after a bicycle accident

We will post updates here from time to time. Thank you all and please keep Juan in mind. – Xo, Anne

Hello everyone – this is Anne, Juan’s wife. Although I generally hesitate to share personal information on social media, it felt …

Posted by Juan Alderete on Friday, January 24, 2020

Now a GoFundMe has been set up with a goal of $ 250,000. Marilyn Manson posted it on his Instagram as a way to get publicity for his friend and bandmate.

My friend and bandmate, Juan, needs our help. And our energy. Give if you can. Thank you.

The money raised in the GoFundMe goes to a number of things to help Alderete recover. In the description of the fundraiser, Anne discusses where the money goes.

(…) Passionate medical professionals who are experts in TBI patients and their potential for recovery. Physical, occupational therapy and cognitive therapies are just some of what we have to pay in the coming weeks and months. Inpatient care and therapy, special medical equipment and assistance are other expenses that we expect in the longer term. And while we help Juan focus on recovery, he can’t work, but the goal is of course to make him play music again and let pedals on pedals and effects talk to his partner in crime, Nick. Because the world needs Juan on bass just as much as Juan needs to play bass.

Read more: Marilyn Manson chats with “The new pope” at HBO guest place

You can read the full description of the fundraiser below.

Juan Alderete – beloved husband, son, brother, uncle, friend, bandmate and cat father – has had the privilege of making contact with music lovers around the world through his remarkable talent as a bass player in Marilyn Manson, The Mars Volta, Big Sir, Deltron 3030, Dr. Octagon, Vato Negro, Halo Orbit and Racer X, in addition to lending his bass lines to music from Lil Peep, Jonwayne, Juliette Lewis, B’z and more. On January 13, 2020, Juan was involved in a bicycle accident that, despite wearing a helmet and protective clothing, caused him a serious type of traumatic brain injury (TBI) known as Diffuse Axonal Injury (DAI). He also suffered a broken collarbone and spinal fracture.

And as many of your fellow musicians and artists understand, there is no paid time off or sick time for this type of work. The journey that Juan and his family are going to make is a marathon, not a sprint; it’s a long way and we want to be able to tap into some of the best and most passionate medical professionals who are experts in TBI patients and their potential for recovery. Physical, occupational therapy and cognitive therapies are just some of what we have to pay in the coming weeks and months.

Inpatient care and therapy, special medical equipment and assistance are other expenses that we expect in the longer term. And while we help Juan focus on recovery, he can’t work, but the goal is of course to make him play music again and let pedals on pedals and effects talk to his partner in crime, Nick. Because the world needs Juan on bass just as much as Juan needs to play bass.

Read more: Marilyn Manson Funko Pop from the ‘Holy Wood’ era! revealed with definitive design

More about diffuse axonal injury

Neurologists have a saying, “Once you’ve seen a DAI patient, you’ve seen one DAI patient,” meaning that no two cases are the same and the results vary to the point where doctors hesitate to give an exact prognosis. Which means that we are ready to take on the challenge and offer Juan every opportunity to heal him and his brain. And we need your help.

Although the result is uncertain, Juan’s family, friends and fellow musicians all agree that we should spend most of the following year to give him all the opportunities and resources we can do so that he can beat this and get stronger can ever come back. We must plead for him and be proactive with his care and treatments because – if you have ever had a long-term experience in health care in the US – you have experienced the lack of initiative that is so common. If we want Juan to have the best chance of recovery, we must draw up that plan and get the resources ourselves.

We hope that you will be part of his path to recovery – every small donation helps, and we will post regular updates here and on his social channels so that you can follow his progress.

Thank you, thank you, thank you.

Read more: Question Alexandria unveils first headliner in 2 years with Falling In Reverse

Alderete has an extensive discography about decades of playing bass guitar. Racer X, the Scream, DC-10, Distortion Felix, Big Sir, Halo Orbit, Omar Rodríguez-López and more are among his credits.

In 2003 the musician joined the Mars Volta after a series of temporary bassists who filled in – including the red hot chili peppers“Flea who has recorded on De-Loused In The Comatorium. Alderete appeared on the band’s Live EP that same year and continued with them through their latest album Noctourniquet in 2012. Frontman Cedric Bixler-Zavala later confirmed the band’s breakup in early 2013.

Alderete remained active and joined Lil Peep in the studio to work on the debut of the late rapper 2017 Come Over When You’s Sober, Pt. 1. It was the only album that Peep released before it died in November 2017. The genre blending is not uncommon for Alderete who also became a member of H.R. from Bad Brains on “bad brain (interlude)” for Vic MenaThe punk project 93PUNX untitled debut in 2019.

At the end of 2017, Alderete started playing alongside Manson. His first appearance was at his Ozzfest Meets Knotfest on November 5 in San Bernardino, California, the first time since Manson band member Jeordie fired “Twiggy Ramirez” White.

While their next run starts alongside this summer Ozzy Osbourne, the bass player who last played with Manson Travis ScottThe ASTROWORLD festival in November 2019.

Our thoughts are with Alderete and his family in this difficult time.

Go to this page for more information about Alderette and to donate to his recovery.