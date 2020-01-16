The Who, Stevie Nicks, Dead & Company, Foo Fighters, Lizzo and Lionel Richie are scheduled to perform at the 2020 New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival.

The 51st annual festival will take place over two weekends: from April 23 to 26 and from April 30 to May 3. The first weekend will start on Thursday, with the Beach Boys, Maggie Rogers and Nile Rogers and Chic performing. Elvis Costello and the Imposters, Lenny Kravitz and the Preservation Hall Jazz Band are among the issues of Friday, April 24.

The Who will make the front page of the first weekend, April 25. Other performers include H.E.R., The Avett Brothers, and Rickie Lee Jones. Foo Fighters will close weekend one, playing on Sunday, with Brandi Carlile, Norah Jones and Erykah Badu.

Brittany Howard, the Black Crowes and Jimmy Cliff will begin weekend two on April 30, while Lionel Richie, Wu-Tang Clan with Soul Rebels and Southside Johnny and Asbury Jukes will perform on May 1.

Dead & Company will make the headlines on May 2 with Lizzo and the Isley Brothers. The festival will end with Stevie Nicks on a bill that includes Jenny Lewis, John Prine and the Lumineers.

The full program is available on the festival website. General tickets are on sale now, including four-day weekend passes. Day tickets will be available in person from January 21.