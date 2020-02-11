The White Island survivor wakes up from a coma and learns that his husband and daughter are dead

An Australian woman who survived the volcanic eruption on New Zealand’s white island woke up from a coma and found out that the eruption killed her husband and daughter.

Adelaide woman Lisa Dallow woke up from her coma in the burn department at the Alfred Hospital in Melbourne and learned the tragic news of her husband Gavin Dallow and 15-year-old daughter Zoe Hosking on Tuesday, News Corp.

A spokeswoman for the family said Ms. Dallow, 48, had trouble hearing the news.

“She now knows what happened,” she said.

“It took a while for it to seep in, and then she kept saying that she can’t believe that she died.”

Lisa Dallow with her daughter Zoe Hosking.

The family was on a day trip to White Island when the volcano erupted on December 9 and 21 people died.

Mr. Dallow reportedly died in one of the helicopters that had some of the most serious injuries from the island breakout. Ms. Dallow was also flown from the island.

Zoe’s body was one of those recovered from a risky joint salvage mission four days after the outbreak.

Mr. Dallow, a lawyer, was seen off at a service in front of around 600 mourners on January 10 in Adelaide Oval.

A service for Zoe is still pending. It was delayed in the hope that Ms. Dallow would be good enough to attend – although this still seems unlikely.

“Obviously, Lisa had no influence on Gavin’s funeral,” said Mr. Dallow’s twin sister Meredith on February 6 to the New Zealand Herald.

“They [the family] want them to have a bit of a say, even though they can’t attend what they want for Zoe.

“It means that she was unable to attend her husband’s funeral or Zoe’s funeral. All she can do is watch the video.”

Ms. Dallow, an engineer at Santos, was flown back to Australia after the outbreak with burns on more than half of her body.

Of the 47 people who were on the island at the time, 18 were killed immediately or later died from injuries, while two people, Hayden Marshall-Inman from New Zealand and Winona Langford from Australia, were initially reported missing before going for were found dead January 23

Most of the victims were Australian tourists.

Krystal Browitt and her father Paul both died from their injuries. Stephanie Browitt stays in the Melbourne hospital. Photo: GoFundMe

Paul Browitt, who lives in Melbourne, died in Alfred in January from the consequences of the outbreak, of which his daughter Krystal also died.

His other daughter Stephanie stays in Alfred for treatment.

An American who died in New Zealand’s hospital in January was the 21st victim of the outbreak.

