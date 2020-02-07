The White House says Al Qaeda leader Qassim Al-Rimi was killed in the U.S. Operation: NPR

A reproduction of a combination of two images of Qassim al-Rimi, the leader of al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula, who was killed in a US counter-terrorism operation.

President Trump announced on Thursday a successful counter-terrorism operation in the U.S. that killed Qassim al-Rimi, the leader of a Yemen-based al-Qaida member responsible for the deadly shots fired at Naval Air Station Pensacola in Florida had taken over last year.

In a brief White House statement released late Thursday, the president said he ordered the operation in Yemen, “in which Qasim al-Rimi, a founder and leader of al-Qaida in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) and a deputy from Qasim al-Rimi, al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri was successfully eliminated. “

Al-Rimi’s death was first reported by the New York Times over a week ago, in an article that attributed the information to three current and former U.S. officials who said he was killed in a U.S. airstrike. Trump himself seemed to confirm the operation when he tweeted an article again, citing Sunday’s original coverage of the Times.

The newspaper reported that the strike had taken place in the past month, but the White House statement did not include details of the operation or its timing.

Al-Rimi, a Yemeni national, has reportedly served as a senior lieutenant in Afghanistan for Al-Qaida leader Osama bin Laden, who was himself killed in a US raid in Pakistan in 2011.

Al-Rimi later founded AQAP, a merger of Al Qaeda’s branches in Yemen and Saudi Arabia, which for a long time was considered the most dangerous branch of the Al Qaeda network. He took charge of the organization after the murder of Nasir al-Wuhayshi in 2015 in a US drone attack.

Al-Rimi was accused of attacking US targets in 2008, and the State Department offered $ 10 million to provide information on his whereabouts. He was considered a top recruiter for Al-Qaida and was considered a possible successor to Al-Zawahiri.

Last Sunday, al-Qaeda published an audio statement by al-Rimi, who claimed that his group was behind the December 6th gunfire at the Pensacola base, where a Saudi trainee pilot had killed three US sailors.

US officials have not said whether they believe the allegation.

In February 2017, shortly after Trump took office, he ordered a raid that was reported to target al-Rimi. A US Navy SEAL and 23 civilians were killed and a $ 90 million Osprey plane destroyed in the raid in Yemen. However, the White House described the operation as a success, with reports that 14 al-Qaida fighters were killed.

At the time, critics of the administration, including Senator John McCain, described the raid as an embarrassing failure.

