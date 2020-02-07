The White House released Lieutenant Colonel Vindman after his testimony in Trump’s impeachment investigation

Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman, one of the witnesses who testified during President Donald Trump’s impeachment, is said to have been released from his role in the National Security Council on Friday afternoon, according to CNN.

A statement by his lawyer David Pressman states that Vindman “was escorted out of the White House, where he served his country and president with due care”.

Vindman is expected to return to the Pentagon via CNN.

“There is no question in an American’s mind why this man’s job is over, why there is one less soldier deployed to the White House in this country,” Pressman said in the statement. “LTC Vindman was asked to go to tell the truth. His honor, his commitment to the right frightened the powerful.”

The Washington Post reported Thursday evening that Trump was preparing to postpone Vindman.

Vindman was planning to terminate his position in the NSC by the end of this month, but Trump allegedly wanted “to be a symbol of the army officer”.

Trump did not hide his aversion to Vindman. According to Vindman’s statement in October, Trump claimed that the officer was a “never trumper”.

When asked about the reports Friday that Vindman would soon show the door, Trump told reporters that he was “not happy” with him.

“Do you think I should be happy with him?” Trump asked. “You will make this decision.”

On Friday earlier, Trump retweeted a November tweet from Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton, saying Vindman’s “conduct was scandalous” and should be “removed from the White House as soon as possible”.

Trump also shared a tweet from Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) Who said he would “fire” Vindman.

Vindman – who emigrated from Ukraine to the United States as a child with his family when he was still part of the Soviet Union – is a combat veteran and Purple Heart recipient.

He was stationed in Iraq in September 2004 and was wounded by an improvised explosive device a month after his tour. He ended his assignment and returned to the United States in September 2005.

During his testimony, Vindman discussed the call between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the center of the impeachment investigation.

Vindman was on the call and said there was “no ambiguity” that Trump “was requesting an investigation that didn’t exist” in the relationship between Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and Ukrainian Burisma.

Despite criticism from his commander-in-chief in the past, Army spokesman Matt Leonard said in October that Vindman, “who has been honoring his country for over 20 years, like every soldier is fully supported by the Army”.

In November, Army spokeswoman Colonel Kathy Turner said the Army was working with the authorities “to ensure that (VIndman (and his family are adequately protected).”

The same month, Defense Secretary Mark Esper told reporters that Vindman “shouldn’t be afraid of retaliation.”

On Friday, Esper repeated that service members were being protected from retaliation.

“As I said, we protect all of our people, members of the ministry, from retribution or the like,” he said. “We have already addressed this in politics and in other ways.”

Irvin McCullough, a national security analyst at the Government Accountability Project, stressed what a precedent Vindman’s reassignment could have for future officials to speak up.

“Reorganizations are breeding grounds for veiled retaliation,” McCullough said. “Bad actors use massive organizational shifts to tackle fortune tellers that would otherwise be untouchable. … If the president outwits his secretary and uses that shift as cover for reprisals, he shows that no whistleblower is out of his reach.”