The White House promises to let the air out of the fall of the Dems: NPR

President Trump’s personal lawyer, Jay Sekulow (center), will stand in the Capitol with his son Jordan Sekulow (left) and White House lawyer Pat Cipollone on Saturday.

President Trump’s prosecutors have been nowhere near proving misconduct or firing him, defenders told senators on Saturday when they opened their part of the impeachment process.

The White House attorney, Pat Cipollone, and his colleagues have promised to use their own evidence to refute the arguments of the House Democratic managers. The bottom line is that the Democrats and many officials hate Trump.

The case of dismissing a president for the first time in history and “tearing apart the ballots of all states” must be undeniable, said Cipollone, and he’s not here.

“They ask you to do what no Senate has done – and they ask you to do it without evidence. And that’s wrong,” said Cipollone.

Trump’s other lawyers and he took advantage of the shorter Senate session on Saturday to organize what they called “upcoming attractions” to defend the president next week.

But Cipollone, lawyer Mike Purpura, and Trump’s personal lawyer Jay Sekulow said they could speed up the house impeacher’s case.

The lawyers settled their arguments on Saturday in about two hours.

Trump acted within his powers throughout the Ukraine affair. agreed with the objections that he had raised against Ukraine against equal sharing with Western European nations; and ultimately released aid that had been frozen for Ukraine last year without the obligation of its leaders to conduct an investigation that Trump had wanted, they said.

“The President has acted in our national interest at all times and has taken his oath of office,” said Purpura.

Trump’s lawyers are expected to hold full senate negotiations next week to improve their scores – although they said they may not use every 24 hours that are granted to them under the rules.

Then the senators have the opportunity to put written questions to the parties.

Some – such as Maine’s independent senator, Angus King – have asked voters the questions they should be asking at the time.

As part of this impeachment process, I am drafting questions that I will be asking property managers and White House lawyers in the coming days to help us find the truth. I have some of my own ideas but want to hear from people from Maine – any suggestions?

– Senator Angus King (@SenAngusKing) January 24, 2020

Legal focus

Trump’s lawyers opened on Saturday with what they called the actual and legal problems with the Democrats’ case.

For example, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said he never felt pressured by Trump during the much-discussed 2019 events, Purpura argued.

None of the Democratic witnesses had heard directly from Trump that he wanted to use leverage against Ukraine to induce Zelenskiy to carry out Trump’s investigation, Purpura said.

The senior manager, Rep. Adam Schiff., D-Calif., And his countrymen rely too heavily on conclusions, guesswork, and extrapolations – not facts, argued Purpura.

“They are trying to overcome the devastating evidence against them by apparently claiming to be mind readers,” he said.

Another Cipollone attorney, Patrick Philbin, later adopted Article II of the Democrat impeachment process later that day, alleging congressional disability.

According to Philbin’s statement, Schiff and Democrats refused to meet Trump’s legitimate concerns about protecting his privilege to seek confidential advice.

Philbin also said that the Democrats’ subpoenas and requests for information in the Ukraine affair were invalid because they had not followed what he believed to be an appropriate vote by the entire house to approve the impeachment investigation.

counteroffensive

Trump’s lawyers had hinted prior to the opening of the lawsuit that they not only intended to defend the president, but would convert the case into impeachments against the FBI, Hillary Clinton and Joe Biden.

There was evidence of what might come in this direction, including from Sekulov, who apparently suggested that Trump’s team want to argue that Russia and Ukraine interfered in the 2016 election.

Sekulov also underlined the results of the Russian investigation, which embarrassed the FBI and the Department of Justice.

Some Republicans have tried to deliver a newspaper and commentary from Ukrainian officials who are critical of Trump’s then-candidate, which is in fact the historic wave of active measures Russia has taken in these elections, including cyber attacks and disinformation.

During the House impeachment investigation late last year, former National Security Council Specialist for Russia Fiona Hill pushed the Republican Republicans on the defensive.

Trump picked up on this story, however, and partially underpinned his actions in the Ukraine affair.

This has forced the defenders to try to dance between the raindrops, both in the House of Representatives and now in the Senate process: they both tried not to deny the reality of Russian interference, but also to underline the opposition of some Ukrainian officials to Trump when Time of choice.

It is not clear to what extent Sekulow could develop Ukrainian interference history in the coming days to explain why he believes Trump’s request for investigation might have been reasonable.

What was clear on Saturday was how much Sekulow, Cipollone and Philbin were willing to specifically and personally focus on ship, which they said was not a credible accuser for his previous role in the Russian Imbroglio and for what they did called the unfair trial ran into the house.

Dems: Now you want to negotiate?

Schiff responded to criticism from White House lawyers after the meeting by posting on Twitter.

After listening to the president’s lawyers, I have three comments:

They don’t dispute the facts of Trump’s scheme.

They try to distract, distract and distort the truth.

And they continue to cover it up by blocking documents and witnesses.

– Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff), January 25, 2020

Meanwhile, the Senate Democrats said they had heard the best justifications for new witnesses and evidence in the trial hearing from the White House, which has refused to equip them.

Virginia senator Tim Kaine, for example, told reporters after arguing that the government itself could easily clarify what Trump’s lawyers in the Ukraine affair described as facts.

It could, he said, allow officials to testify, including former National Security Advisor John Bolton or incumbent White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney.

Kaine ridiculed White House lawyers’ complaints about the trial and their emphasis on the right to cross-examination, noting that Trump had ruled out the possibility that his own aides could cross-negotiate here.

“How dare you?” Kaine said.