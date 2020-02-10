The White House budget would not eliminate the deficit in the next 10 years

By Paul LeBlanc and Donna Borak, CNN

(CNN) – The White House is preparing to present a budget that will not address the federal deficit in the next 10 years. This comes from a summary of the plan CNN received on Sunday evening.

The $ 4.8 trillion budget plan will essentially serve as a declaration of priorities for the president before the 2020 presidential election. However, like any budget proposed by the White House, Trump’s 2021 plan must be approved by Congress. And with a democratically controlled House of Representatives and a GOP-controlled Senate, what will ultimately be passed may have little in common with what the President has proposed.

Trump campaigned in 2016 to reduce the federal deficit. And while the president’s 2021 plan will not eliminate the deficit in 10 years, he will reduce it by cutting claims and other non-discretionary domestic spending.

The President’s budget would cut Department of Commerce funding by 37% for the coming fiscal year. Foreign aid overseen by the State Department would be cut by almost 21%.

The administration also strives to save around 8% in each of the ministries of agriculture, energy and education. The proposal also calls for a 15% budget cut for housing and urban development, while for centers for disease control and prevention, funds would be cut by 9%.

At the beginning of his presidency, Trump did not seem to pay much attention to reducing the national deficit. Instead, the deficit and indebtedness of the country under his presidency skyrocketed through tax cuts and higher government spending.

The deficit – the gap between government spending and revenue – exceeded $ 1 trillion for the calendar year in 2019, the first time since 2012.

That number is only expected to increase further in the coming decade, reaching $ 1.7 trillion by 2030, according to the latest forecasts from the impartial Congressional Budget Office, released at the end of January.

This is a sharp contrast to the recent White House blueprint that the deficit will decrease to $ 261 billion by 2030. The President’s budget expects the economy to grow by around 3% annually during this period to help narrow the gap. These estimates are well above the expectations of most economists and the Federal Reserve.

The deficit growth forecast by the Congressional Budget Office is due in part to tax cuts and a two-year budget agreement that has driven up federal spending under Trump. It has grown to $ 984 billion at the end of last fiscal year, compared to $ 665 billion in its first term in 2017. Typically, large budget deficits widen during the economic downturn – but the US economy is expanding and unemployment is at 50 -year low.

The Wall Street Journal first reported on the expected budget.

The budget proposal, which is expected to be released on Monday, calls for $ 2 billion in home protection funds for the southern US border wall – billions less than Congress previously agreed to. The plan also provides for cuts of at least $ 1.5 trillion for “non-defense discretionary programs” that, according to CNN’s review of the planned budget, do not include Medicare or social security.

Former chairman of the White House economic advisor Kevin Hassett said on Monday that the budget proposal was based on potentially unrealistic growth to offset expected cuts in programs like Medicaid and grocery brands.

When asked by CNNs Poppy Harlow whether Medicaid cuts would come, Hassett said, “If you look at the stronger economy – and there are some pretty strong growth assumptions in the budget that may be higher than I want to go now – but With these strong growth assumptions, you bring many people from food brands, people from the welfare. “

House spokeswoman Nancy Pelosi responded to the expected budget in a statement on Sunday evening, saying: “The budget is an explanation of values ​​and the president shows once again how little he does to people’s health, financial security and wellbeing appreciates working American families. “

Government debt accelerated after the 2008 financial crisis when Congress and the Obama administration approved stimulus packages to keep the economy alive.

Debt began to smooth out at the beginning of Trump’s term, but recovered again as the tax cuts adopted in late 2017 took effect and the drastically lower corporate tax rate lowered treasury income.

On Monday, Hassett also appeared to admit that the corporate tax cuts increased the deficit more than they expected.

“The tax cuts have reduced earnings by more than expected in the first year … corporate taxes lose income at the tax rate, but with all the international tax regulations and what doesn’t pay off, it’s like the common tax line,” said Hassett.

As a candidate, Trump promised to “get rid of public debt” and told the Post in 2016 that he could “free the US from debt” over a period of eight years.

White House officials intend to say that their budget proposal will close the deficit by 2035, the Washington Post reported after reviewing it, and set a schedule that would fail Trump’s repeated vows to remove the federal deficit after eight years in office.

