The White House announces the death of terrorist Qassim al-Rimi

By Nikki Carvajal and Caroline Kelly, CNN

(CNN) – The White House announced Thursday evening that Qassim al-Rimi, leader of the al-Qaida terrorist group in the Arabian Peninsula, was killed in an airstrike in Yemen.

CNN reported last week that the U.S. had carried out a strike against Rimi, which led the terrorist group’s franchise in Yemen and has repeatedly expressed interest in attacks against the U.S., a U.S. official said. The Pentagon did not comment on the report at the time.

The U.S. government had offered a $ 10 million reward for information about Rimi.

The news follows several other successful U.S. military efforts to remove high-profile leaders from the Middle East. President Donald Trump ordered a U.S. airstrike in January that killed top Iranian general Qasem Soleimani, and ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi died in a night raid by the U.S. armed forces on its grounds in northern Syria in October.

Although Baghdadi and Soleimani are not on the same level, the death of the leader of the AQAP is still a significant moment. Rimi has been a U.S. goal since Trump’s inception. Rimi was the target of a January 2017 raid on an Al Qaeda site in Yemen, which led to the first U.S. military death under the president, a senior U.S. military official told CNN at the time.

Rimi mocked Trump and condemned the operation within eleven minutes of the raid. “The White House’s new fool got a painful slap in the face.”

Rimis “Death continues to worsen AQAP and the global Al Qaeda movement and bring us closer to eliminating the threats these groups pose to our national security,” the White House said in a statement on Thursday. “The United States, our interests, and our allies are safer because of his death. We will continue to protect the American people by tracking down and eliminating terrorists who want to harm us.”

After a 2015 drone attack that killed Nasir al-Wuhayshi, Rimi, a former AQAP military chief, is said to have become the group’s leader. Shortly thereafter, Rimi released a video calling on supporters to attack the United States.

Many observers have classified AQAP as one of the most dangerous, if not the most dangerous, branches of Al Qaeda since its inception in 2009. The group claimed responsibility for the 2015 attack on the French Hebrew magazine Charlie Hebdo in Paris, but killed 12 people. Experts could not confirm that the group was behind the attack.

The United States has tried to prevent al-Qaida from exploiting the chaos of the Yemen civil war to build a haven, but the number of U.S. military strikes has decreased significantly in recent years.

The U.S. military carried out 131 airstrikes in Yemen in 2017 and 36 strikes in 2018, almost all of which targeted Al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula. Last April, the U.S. military carried out a series of six air strikes against its Al Qaeda subsidiary in Yemen.

