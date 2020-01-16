The Western Sydney Wanderers sign the former Premier League striker Simon Cox, the Alex Meier marquee

On paper, it seems to be a huge improvement over Meier, to whom the Wanderers showed the door after dark twelve games for the club.

The hikers have not yet confirmed Meier’s departure, but must exterminate one of their five foreigners to make room for Cox. Meier also did not respond to inquiries from herald,

Alex Meier’s short, sterile stay in the A-League seems to be over. Credit: Getty Images

The 37-year-old Meier was not in Western Sydney’s squad at Perth Glory at Bankwest Stadium on Sunday and was not classified as unavailable due to an injury.

The fact that recruitment steps of this magnitude are taking place in the January window suggests that Babbel under attack has still had the backing of Chairman Paul Lederer and has been given the opportunity to reverse Western Sydney’s fate.

The Wanderers will greet Perth Glory at Bankwest Stadium after losing six of their last eight games. The Glory, coached by Tony Popovic, head of Western Sydney, has won the last five games.

Babbel was convinced that Meier was the missing piece of the puzzle and has repeatedly defended him against criticism of his meager performance in the A-League, but seems to have lost patience with the man known in Germany as the “football god”.

His commitment was hailed as a big coup when it was first announced in September, but Meier never looked good on an A-League pitch.

He made eight starts for the Wanderers, came off the bench four times and scored only one goal – a crack from distance two on round against Melbourne Victory, who threw the ball over the head of goalkeeper Lawrence Thomas, who had ventured out of his line ,

It was hoped that this moment was a harbinger of what was to come from Meier, but it turned out to be a false dawn.

With his lanky figure and awkward gait, Meier seemed hard to keep up with the speed of the A-League, and his teammates also failed to do the regular service he received in Germany.

Last month, Meier told the herald that he still believed he had good football inside and insisted that many people had written it off because of his age.

“What everyone thinks is,” Oh, he’s 37, he’s old, “he said.” If I were of the same quality and level now and were 28 or 29, nobody would say anything.

“When you’re tall, when you move, everything is slower … a bit stupid. Maybe that’s the reason. But I think people who understand football know that.

“And it’s fine for me. Some people say I’m good, others say I’m shit – but that was my whole career, with everyone. Everyone sees football differently. But I can’t and don’t want to.” change someone’s mind.

“I do everything I can and that is all I can do. I put pressure on myself because I still love the game, take care of the team and the club. Otherwise … if it is me no longer interested, then I. ” Should stop. “

Vince is a sports reporter for The Sydney Morning Herald.

