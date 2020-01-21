The West Virginia Attorney General requests the third term

Posted: Jan 21, 2020 / 3:20 PM EST / Updated: January 21, 2020 / 3:20 PM EST

Charleston, W.Va. (WOWK) – Attorney General Patrick Morrisey has applied for re-election to seek a third term as Attorney General. Morrisey made the decision, saying West Virginia still had “unfinished business,” focusing on the opioid epidemic.

“Although we have made progress, more work needs to be done and I am here to fight the drug epidemic, fight fraud and abuse, protect consumers and create a level playing field for all the mountain states on the way to a new one Era of prosperity, ”said Morrisey. “The opioid epidemic is devastating for our state. That will be a top priority. We must continue to identify the causes of this problem with everything in our arsenal. “

The incumbent plans to continue working with President Donald Trump and the government to address overreach. He also plans to expand the state Medicaid Fraud Control Unit.

“I will continue to fight for the values ​​of the families of the large state of West Virginia,” said Morrisey.