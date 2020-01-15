The West Point cadet's family, who killed themselves, blames VA for negligence

A 24-year-old woman who had an ankle injury as a West Point Military Academy cadet ended her life due to medical negligence after being treated for chronic pain and related anxiety at the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Portland.

Emylee Darneille was found dead in Spain on July 5, 2015, two months after she was prescribed an antidepressant called fluoxetine, a generic form of Prozac, in the medical center. As a cadet, she had seriously injured her ankle in 2008 and developed a complex regional pain syndrome over the next seven years, which was characterized by persistent severe pain. She underwent numerous surgeries and physical therapies.

Darneille quickly developed suicide symptoms and repeatedly reported them to her doctors, as the suit claims.

Darneille’s mother, Cherylee Bridges, claims that her daughter’s suffering and death is due to “negligent health care” at the VA hospital. She is seeking compensation of $ 5 million for the grief, anguish and loss of family following an unlawful death lawsuit filed against the U.S. government.

The lawsuit alleges that the medical center failed to control Darneille’s medication, investigated the cause of her increased suicidal thoughts, or provided adequate care.

The VA Medical Center typically does not comment on pending litigation, said Daniel E. Herrigstad, a spokesman for the VA Portland Health Care System.

But he said suicide prevention is the “top clinical priority” of the Department of Veterans Affairs. All VA healthcare facilities now offer the same daily benefits to primary care and mental health veterans, he said.

On May 21, 2015, a week after Darneille increased her fluoxetine dose as directed, she called the medical center, cried, and reported that, according to the lawsuit, “they do not want to be alive.” She asked “why I took care of all the pain” and made an appointment this week with one of her two doctors, the suit says.

She was told that she already had an appointment for June 2 and should keep it, but if she continued with suicidal thoughts, she should go to a hospital according to the suit. But Darneille said she was hesitant and embarrassed to go to the hospital because she didn’t want to upset her mother.

On May 28, 2015, Darneille went to the medical center with a superficial cut on her thigh. She complained of suicide from severe depression, anxiety, and eating disorders, and expressed concern that her medication made her feel that way.

She spent one night there and was released the next day without changing her medication or dosage. She was instructed not to stop taking fluoxetine, but medical records showed that she needed to be monitored closely while taking the medication.

As planned, she returned to the doctor’s appointment on June 2, 5, and 9 of the same year and reported suicidal thoughts every time and showed a “flat effect”, the suit says. During the appointment on June 9, she told her doctor that she often imagined herself dead to escape her pain, depending on the suit. The doctor encouraged her to return for further treatment.

She never came back. She was found dead in Seville, Spain, less than a month later, from suicide.

Before Darneille got the medication from the VA hospital, she never said anything about self-harm, according to the suit. She stayed positive and had plans to become a pilot, her family said.

According to a 2018 National Health Research Center publication, “it is not so surprising that a depressed person commits suicide with antidepressants, but suicide if someone who was not depressed and took antidepressants for other reasons, raises questions about the safety of these drugs. ”

Hong Suk ‘Paul’ Chung, the mother’s lawyer, declined to comment on the lawsuit.

Darneille was born in Springfield, Illinois and was president of her Rochester High School class in 2008 in Rochester, Illinois. She left West Point after her injury and graduated from Lewis & Clark College in Portland, where she received a bachelor’s degree in international relations. She studied abroad in Africa and, according to her family, traveled halfway across Europe on a sailboat.

In response to the lawsuit, the Portland VA Medical Center also cited statistics from the Joint Commission, a nonprofit that accredits most of the country’s psychiatric hospitals. The commission found that the Department of Veterans Affairs reduced the number of suicides in hospitals from 4.2 to 100,000 in 2000 to 0.74 per 100,000 in psychiatric settings in 2015, a decrease of 82.4 percent.

The Department’s National Veteran Suicide Prevention Report of September 2019 found that the veteran suicide rate in Oregon was significantly higher than the national veteran suicide rate and the national suicide rate.

For each year, from 2005 to 2017, veterans across the country who had recently received Veterans Health Administration care had higher suicide rates than other veterans. In the same years, however, suicide rates among veterans with recent VA health needs increased more slowly than among other veterans.

If you’re thinking about suicide, worrying about a friend or loved one, or want emotional support, the Lifeline network is available 24/7 in the United States. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK (800-273-8255) to contact a trained counselor. Use the same number and press “1” to reach the Veterans Crisis Line.

