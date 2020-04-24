The West Palm Beach singer continues her tour of ‘The Voice’ – Entertainment – The Palm Beach Post

Leslie Gray Streeter @lesliestreeter

Wednesday

Apr 22, 2020 at 1:19 PM

Allegra Miles’ head performance coach Nick Jonas to be selected as the winner of the so-called Knockout Round on NBC’s’ The Voice ‘comedy show.

Because coronavirus destroys everything, even the content intended to remove us from coronavirus, it is uncertain how reality-dependent audience competition will continue its season (as well as those such as “ The Bachelorette, ”whose base is full of kissing strangers in hot tubs. Belies rules of social distance).

To date, NBC’s “The Voice” has broadcast all of its pre-taped competition episodes, the last of which was broadcast on Monday.

While the show does figure out how to remotely record coaching and performing episodes, at least we can tell you that West Palm Beach’s Allegra Miles survived to whatever the live shows looked like. The teenager “Chandelier,” killed head coach Nick Jonas for choosing her as the winner of the so-called Knockout Round.

Miles auditioned for the show four times before finally joining one of the famous coaches’ teams. She told the Palm Beach Post in March that she had accepted this as “timing,” and “If I had lost faith, I would not have done this. I wouldn’t be here. “

The Voice is broadcast on Monday at 8pm on NBC.