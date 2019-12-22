The West Block – Episode 16, Season 9 – National

Loading...

THE WEST BLOCK

Episode 16, Season 9

Sunday, December 22, 2019

Host: Mercedes Stephenson

Guests: Federal Minister of Finance Bill Morneau;

Patrick Brazeau, Independent Senators Group

Location: Ottawa

Bill Morneau, federal finance minister: “Your economy is strong and growing. We face challenges with changes in the extractive sector in Alberta and Saskatchewan, but the outlook is positive. "

Pierre Poilievre, Conservative – Carleton: "The deficit is $ 7 billion higher than the Liberals have promised."

Bill Morneau, federal finance minister: "We have certainly heard the request from the provinces. We have to see what is proposed."

Unidentified indigenous woman: "And our communities and our home countries are faced with something that is very dark. They have people who feel so desperate that they take their own lives."

Mercedes Stephenson: It's Sunday December 22nd. I'm Mercedes Stephenson and this is The West Block.

It was a busy week for Federal Treasury Secretary Bill Morneau. On Monday, he released the fall fiscal update, revealing a much deeper deficit than expected. The current forecast shows that Canada is expected to be in the red of $ 26.6 billion this year. That's about $ 7 billion more than expected, and it doesn't include most of the Liberals' campaign promises.

Later in the week, Morneau met with his provincial counterparts who are calling for changes to the fiscal stabilization program and wanting more health care spending.

Here's what some of these provincial colleagues had to say about the meeting.

Travis Toews, Alberta Finance Minister: "Well, I was very happy with the robust, fairly open discussion. Very, you know, really grateful to the other provinces that supported our position on fiscal stabilization, but time will tell. I can't stress enough that timing is important here. "

Tom Osborne, Minister of Finance of Newfoundland and Labrador: “All provinces and territories have supported us today. I am absolutely certain that we will see a more refined program. "

Scott Fielding, Treasury Secretary from Manitoba: "Because I think there is a united front in health spending."

Rod Phillips, Ontario Treasury Secretary: "And the minister is committed to the 5.2 percent increase. This is about delivering the core service that we have today. "

Treasury Secretary Bill Morneau is now coming to me from Toronto. Minister, thank you for coming to us.

Federal Minister of Finance Bill Morneau: It's great to be on your show, Mercedes.

Mercedes Stephenson: Let's start with the chat you had with prime ministers and finance ministers from across the country. You asked for more money. In particular, in the form of the Fiscal Stabilization Fund and they require three things: you have to set a lower limit for the quality of the provinces, to deduct the cap per capita in terms of the dollar amount, for which the provinces qualify every person in their province, and also repayments to look at the provinces from a couple of years ago. I know you have civil servants looking at this, but when do you expect an answer from them, whether you accept provincial requests or not?

Federal Minister of Finance Bill Morneau: As you emphasize, a review of the budget stabilization approach that we have been pursuing for many years has been high on the list. The request was, as you said, to take these three points into account. In response to your question, we will conduct this analysis. I promised the finance ministers to rethink their idea of ​​how we could check it. We are doing the analysis to examine the fiscal impact and I will come back to it soon. And what I soon said to them, in my view, meant that in January we would be able to return to them at least with a schedule and the process we will go through. The work starts now and I look forward to the further discussion.

Mercedes Stephenson: The retrospective part in particular is the part that many provinces really want, but it could cost the federal government billions of dollars. How serious do you mean that part of the request given the fact that these provinces are saying – and you see, it is Christmas time – that this is really urgent and that we have people in need?

Federal Minister of Finance Bill Morneau: It is really premature for me to answer this question. We have to look at what the request is. I really literally received the proposal or document they gave me on Tuesday, so we're at the beginning of our analysis. It was never expected that we would get an answer immediately. But we'll look at it and seriously consider the request. In our view, this is an obligation and I look forward to coming back to it. I also know that there are other things that the provinces are interested in, which is normally the case at these meetings, and we will also deal with these requests. So there is more to say, but until we have done the analysis, we really cannot draw any conclusions.

Mercedes Stephenson: Well, and I imagine some of them, such as health transfers. This is something the provinces have raised, but your government will face a lot of financial requirements. You lower taxes according to your campaign promise, but at the same time face a serious situation in the Canadian economy. Growth declined – GDP declined – forgive me – 1.3 percent last quarter. In Alberta, the unemployment rate for young men is 20 percent. You are targeting a deficit that is well above what you expected. That's about $ 7 billion more than you projected in your March budget. We're now reviewing whether you are adding promises to the campaign that are between $ 9 and $ 15 billion and have a deficit of more than $ 40 billion. How can you maintain Canada's AAA credit rating as it was imposed on you when you are in a financial situation like this?

Federal Minister of Finance Bill Morneau: Well, there are many things you just said, Mercedes. I think I should bring it back to a high level for people. First, our economy is strong and growing. We make these budget forecasts with the help of external private sector economists. We let 14 economists take a look at our economy and get an idea of ​​where we're going. They all assume growth. We expect to grow to the second fastest level in the G7 countries next year. And in terms of our approach, I mean that not only do we reduce our debt depending on the economy over time, but we also reduce our deficit depending on our economy. You know, I had the opportunity to be in Washington yesterday to meet Steven Mnuchin, the US Treasury Secretary, and when we talked about it, I pointed out that our approach, you know, is a modest deficit that is helpful Our economy, at around 1 percent of GDP, is very different from the American strategy, which currently accounts for around 5 percent of GDP. So we will continue to invest. The first and most important step we have taken as a government is to give money back to people. So tax relief is very important as it will cost $ 3 billion more next year and help 20 million Canadians next year, and $ 6 billion more when it is fully recovered in 2023.

Mercedes Stephenson: But when you speak to some of the big bank economists, ministers, they say that this government has no good fiscal prospects. You don't have much room to maneuver when something happens. There is not much scope here. Kevin Page, former Parliamentary Budget Officer, said this is a weak plan because you want to cut taxes and spend more at the same time. There is only one option and this leads to a larger deficit. Are you afraid that you don't have much room for maneuver?

Federal Minister of Finance Bill Morneau: Of course there will always be demands. In our situation where we are trying to reduce debt, this is a function of our economy and we are trying to ensure that we continue to invest. There will be requirements that will be important for us to consider how to deal with them appropriately. As a finance minister, there will always be a situation where there is more demand than funds available. That's the nature of the role, and I'm confident that we can continue to deliver on behalf of the Canadians, focus on growth, focus on employment, and think about what's really important to people. The idea that we cut their taxes is important, but the idea that we worked with the Canadians to find a way to achieve strong employment and wage growth is what really matters to people and if they care about it think about how they proceed – whether they are dealing with their situation during the holiday season or are facing the challenges of family upbringing.

Mercedes Stephenson: But you have only a limited supply and a lot of demands that you have to fulfill in order to fulfill the promises that the opposition will make for demands from the provinces that are in the region. This could cost billions of dollars. In some cases, in a very real crisis, credit ratings are required to be maintained at the same time. How do you ensure that you, as a country, keep us up to date on the debt ratio while meeting these requirements?

Federal Minister of Finance Bill Morneau: This is always the challenge. We cannot do just one thing. So we have to do these things together. I think, among the things you just talked about, the idea of ​​dealing with our budget stabilization approach is obviously something we are working on and that is the commitment that I have shown to the provincial finance ministers. The goal of a strong budget structure that allows us not only to get an AAA rating, but also to lower net debt relative to GDP and to be able to meet future economic challenges. You know these are all the goals we want to achieve and the topic will prioritize the things we have to do appropriately. However, we have said that some important priorities are essential. We said that we want to make sure that Canadians feel safe and that we take care that they are healthy. Health care will therefore be important. It was important in the campaign. The Canadians know that access to medicines in our country is not what it should be, so we will continue to work on a universal approach to pharmaceutical care. So we have a lot of things we want to do, Mercedes. They are all important and I look forward to doing so in the new year.

Mercedes Stephenson: Minister, is there a red line for you, how deep is the deficit that your government is ready for?

Federal Minister of Finance Bill Morneau: I think you saw our tax update. So we assume that we will have a declining deficit and that we will have a declining debt that depends on our economy. We also said that we must continue to invest. This projection is probably the framework you should use when considering what we want to achieve.

Mercedes Stephenson: Does that mean you would be willing to face a $ 40 billion deficit?

Federal Minister of Finance Bill Morneau: I say our government's approach is exactly what we have outlined. The hypotheses about what might or may not happen in the future depend heavily on where we are going in the economy. We expect strong growth that will allow us to continue these investments. As you know, declining net debt relative to GDP is an important success criterion. and has the capacity to handle it when we need it, while we continue to invest. So these are the key financial anchorages we have maintained and we will continue to do so.

Mercedes Stephenson: Okay, that's not a "no" minister than you are very much for coming to us.

Federal Minister of Finance Bill Morneau: Okay thank you very much. Take care of.

Mercedes Stephenson: Next die too young. We spoke to Senator Patrick Brazeau about why young indigenous men and boys are so overrepresented in the number of suicide deaths in Canada and what he's doing about it.

(Break)

Mercedes Stephenson: Welcome back. From Attawapiskat to Makwa Sahgaiehcan you've heard the reports.

Unidentified indigenous woman: "Look at our young people who are so desperate and so lost and unwanted that they take their own lives to relieve their pain."

Mercedes Stephenson: We have seen the images and pain of losing so many young indigenous people who were killed early on by suicide. Suicide among Canada's natives is high. A recent Statistics Canada report shows that suicide rates among Canadians are three times that of Canada's non-indigenous population.

Unidentified indigenous man: "Please, let's do something. Let's stop losing lives. We all love children and we should all try to save them."

Mercedes Stephenson: Indigenous young men and indigenous boys are particularly overrepresented in the statistics of suicide death. Why do so many of them die so young?

Senator Patrick Brazeau is now joining me to discuss this important issue. Senator, thank you for coming on the show.

Patrick Brazeau, Independent Senators Group: Good Sunday and thank you for having me.

Mercedes Stephenson: This is something that you have had a very painful and personal experience with. You are a survivor, you attempted suicide. Can you tell us a little bit about why you felt that way in your experience?

Patrick Brazeau, Independent Senators Group: Basically I had a good upbringing to make it short. I had great parents, you know, they taught me a lot of good principles and morals, but when I lost my job in 2013, I was basically out of money. I no longer had self-esteem. My ego was shaken and I took it very hard. And I never thought I would have thought about committing suicide at all, but I did and I hit rock bottom and luckily I was unsuccessful.

Mercedes Stephenson: When you look at these suicide rates for indigenous men and boys, and for all indigenous peoples, you just want to highlight a few for our viewers, as this is pretty startling. The rate is three times higher for the population of the First Nations than for the non-indigenous peoples. It is nine times higher for Inuit. For Métis twice as high. It is highest among people between the ages of 15 and 24, especially among indigenous men and boys. What are the factors driving this tragic situation?

Patrick Brazeau, Independent Senators Group: Well, there are many factors, and in fact 75 percent of suicides are committed by men. After the experiences that I had and that I went through, I went to rehab several times and met a lot of people who had psychological and addiction problems and so on, and that was the moment when I did it decided I would try to do something for these people. In fact, I was in Edmonton last week talking to young First Nations kids between seventh and eleventh grades. You know, it went well and I told my story and how there can be hope no matter what the problems that can go through. And just as a side note, two of the educators after I returned from Edmonton last week wrote and said to me – little by little because of my speech – that there is a young student who is actually trying to help. And so the educators picked up this person and are trying now. They know that they can do the best to offer this help. But it's just that, you know, that we humans go through a lot of struggles and especially men, I think, because I – I speak for myself – have now been taught you to be strong. I was taught to be competitive. I was taught not to show emotions growing up, but when I started to have problems I felt guilty and ashamed to ask for help. And it was only after many years of struggling that I sought help, and I got the help I needed, and I'm feeling better today.

Mercedes Stephenson: And I think we need to address something that your criticism would say, and that won't surprise you, but people say, look, he was – he pleaded guilty to attacking. I doubt its credibility. Is he serious about this? How did you decide to get more involved and what do you say about your criticism?

Patrick Brazeau, Independent Senators Group: Well, I no longer pay attention to my criticism. You know, I don't know – 10 years ago when I was called to the Senate, I wanted things to develop quickly. I wanted to get things done, but unfortunately it doesn't work that way. And I found out how rough life doesn't work. We have to be patient. We have to let things unfold and we have to work on things to make changes. You know, I look at all the indigenous peoples, I look at the north coast in Labrador, the suicides of the indigenous peoples that have taken place there and in Saskatchewan, and, you know, every life is important. And unfortunately, after serious tragedies, governments offer help and maybe financial support, but what do we as a society do to try to prevent as many of these tragedies as possible before they actually happen. And that's exactly what I'm trying to do, and in fact I've been working on a new foundation in Montreal, the Aquarium Foundation, made up of some of the best psychologists and psychiatrists you know, in Montreal and maybe even in the country because they are want to help in such situations, you know, but it's also a question of resources. So I don't have all the answers, but I have experience on the matter. You know, after trying two suicide attempts unsuccessfully, I don't ask myself anymore. I do it because I care about people, and as I said, every life is important, but First Nations in particular are important and we have to take care of the most vulnerable people in this country. And it is alarming to me that our arctic communities have the highest suicide rate in the world. We are in Canada and why are we not doing more to help these children? Because they need hope and, unfortunately, many of these children, First Nations aborigines are in remote areas where they have no access to services.

Mercedes Stephenson: What do you want to do to give hope, provide psychological and psychiatric services, and receive the kind of support these people – especially these young people – need, but more broadly speaking, the indigenous Canadians need?

Patrick Brazeau, Independent Senators Group: When we talk about indigenous children and boys and men, and about indigenous peoples in general, some – some of these people have no access because they are in remote communities. Some – you know, some communities have to be flown to – to reach a particular community. I would like to see it because I have submitted an application to the Senate for a Senate commission to investigate mental health and suicide prevention issues, to have the resources, the available financial resources and the resources on site and to give people easy access Having help when you need it. I have surrounded myself with people who are much more experts than I am, but I see this as mine – as a new calling for me.

Mercedes Stephenson: Well, Senator Brazeau, thank you for joining us.

Patrick Brazeau, Independent Senators Group: My pleasure. Thank you very much.

Mercedes Stephenson: And of course Christmas can be a very difficult season. If you are in a crisis and need help, please pick up the phone and dial the numbers on your screen. Someone is there to listen.

Next up is our annual Christmas story from Parliament Hill.

(Break)

Mercedes Stephenson: Welcome back. When we finished the show today, we wanted to take a moment to wish you all a Merry Christmas, Happy Hanukah, Happy Kwanza, and Happy Christmas from all of us here in the West Block. And so it's time for one of our most popular annual holiday traditions: reading a Christmas story from MPs on Parliament Hill. This year: Rudolph the red-nosed reindeer.

It was the day before Christmas and all through the hills

The reindeer played … and enjoyed the spills.

Every now and then they stopped calling names

But a little deer was not allowed to play …

(Michelle Rempel, Conservatives – Calgary – Nose Hill)

______________________________________________________

"Haha! Look at Rudolph! His nose is a sight! "

"It's red like a turnip!" "Twice as Big!" "Twice as bright!"

While Rudolph was just crying.

What else could he do?

He knew things

They said they were true!

(Greg Fergus, Liberal – Rumpf – Aylmer)

______________________________________________________

Even though he was lonely, he was always good

Obey the parents as a good reindeer should

That same foggy night far north

Old Santa packed his sleigh for the flight.

(Matthew Green, NDP – Hamilton Center)

______________________________________________________

"This fog," he complained, "will be difficult to get through."

He shook his round head (and his stomach shook too)

Just think of how the beliefs of boys and girls would be shaken

If we didn't reach them before they wake up!

(Paul Manly, Green – Nanaimo – Ladysmith)

______________________________________________________

Come here, come dancer! Come on Prancer and Vixen!

Come on, comet! Come on Cupid! Come on Dormer and Blitz!

For each house, the first thing to note is the people who live there,

He quickly chose the right gifts.

(Martin Shields, Conservative – Bow River)

______________________________________________________

By midnight, however, the last light had fled

Because even tall people went to bed.

He was really worried, what would he do?

When people wake up before he is done?

(Heather McPherson, NDP – Edmonton – Strathcona)

______________________________________________________

The air was still foggy, the night dark and bleak,

When Santa Claus arrived at the stag's house.

But all of this took time and filled Santa with darkness.

He slowly groped to the next reindeer room.

(Judy Sgro, Liberals – Humber River – Black Creek)

______________________________________________________

The door he just opened … To his surprise

A faint but certain light hit his eyes.

The light didn't burn, instead the glow came

Something that was at the head of the bed.

(Rosemarie Falk, Conservatives – Battlefords – Lloydminster)

______________________________________________________

And there was … but wait now! What would you take

The glow (you guessed it) was RUDOLPHS RED NOSE!

Poor Santa's sad story of distress and delay…

The fog and the darkness, and losing the way.

(Taylor Bachrach, NDP – Skeena – Bulkley Valley)

______________________________________________________

The terrible fear that some children might wake up

He had driven before his complete Christmas trip.

"And you," he said Rudolph, "can still save the day"

Her wonderful forehead can still pave the way.

(Sherry Romanado, Liberal-Longueuil-Charles-LeMoyne)

______________________________________________________

And Rudolph broke into such a grin,

It almost bandaged his ears to his chin!

So Rudolph danced through the door …

And took his proud place at the top of the sled.

(Richard Bragdon, Conservative – Tobique – Mactaquac)

______________________________________________________

The rest of the night … well, what would you guess?

Old Santa's idea was a brilliant success.

… if it's foggy and gray,

It is Rudolph the Red who guides Santa's sleigh.

(Lindsay Mathyssen, NDP London Fanshawe)

______________________________________________________

Listen this Christmas! (But don't look …

Because children should sleep so late at night!)

You can hear them shouting as they drive out of sight,

"HAPPY CHRISTMAS TO EVERYONE,

… AND A GOOD NIGHT TO EVERYONE !!! "

(Bill Blair, Minister of Public Security)

