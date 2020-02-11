The well-known jazz keyboardist Lyle Mays dies at the age of 66

LOS ANGELES – Lyle Mays, a jazz keyboardist whose work, mostly with the Pat Metheny Group, won nearly a dozen Grammy Awards, died in Los Angeles on Monday. He was 66.

Mays had a “long fight with a recurring disease,” according to Pat Metheny’s website.

REST IN PEACE. Lyle Mays (1953-2020)

With great sadness we have to report the death of our friend and brother, Lyle Mays (1953-2020). He passed today in Los Angeles after a long fight with a recurring illness surrounded by loved ones. Https://t.co/goeTusSnpC pic.twitter.com/2SOYIXUw84

– Pat Metheny (@PatMetheny) 11 February 2020

“Lyle was one of the greatest musicians I have ever known,” Metheny wrote. “For more than 30 years, every moment we shared in music was special. From the first notes we played together, we had an immediate bond. His broad intelligence and musical wisdom informed every aspect of who he was in all respects. I will miss him with all my heart. “

“Lyle was a brilliant musician and person, and a genius in every sense of the word,” said a statement from his niece, composer-singer Aubrey Johnson. “He was my dear uncle, mentor and friend, and words cannot express the depth of my sorrow.”

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QxK1Mf6_yBw (/ embed)

Born in Wausaukee, Wisconsin (northwest of Peshtigo), mother and father of May’s played the piano and guitar and played the organ as a young person.

He founded the group with guitarist Metheny in the 1970s, where he was a performer, composer and arranger. The group’s endlessly innovative fusion style included everything from rock and contemporary jazz to world music.

The group won many jazz performances, Grammy, and some for the best contemporary jazz album, including the 2005 prize for “The Way Up”. But the group also scored a prize in 1998 for the best rock instrumental performance for “The Roots of Coincidence”.

Mays was also a sideman for albums by jazz, rock and pop artists, including Joni Mitchell, Rickie Lee Jones and the group Earth, Wind & Fire.

Mays also helped compose soundtrack music for various films, including ‘The Falcon and The Snowman’ from 1985.

Mays, who cherished both the technical and analytical aspects of his profession and the improvising part, was also an autodidactic computer programmer and architect who designed a house for a family member.

34.052234

-118.243685

.