The weirdest items passengers tried to sneak through US airport security in 2019

The US Transport Safety Administration does its best to keep pilots safe in those potentially unfriendly skies and regularly seizes thousands of items that are considered unsafe to be brought on board from national and international airlines. But in the annual compilation of 10 Most Unusual Finds, TSA employees have come across items that are so bizarre that they are worth sharing publicly.

American gold nuggets are considered a poop for politicians

Fox news

At the top of the list is a collection of what they called “elk nuggets,” discovered by security at Juneau International Airport in Alaska. Although it is likely to be offensive for other reasons, there are no transport safety laws that prevent people from bringing doo-doo of any kind to a courier. The arrested owner, who claimed that the bag was a gift for politicians, was released without incident and was allowed to take the organic material with him.

“Number two is number one on our list!” The TSA joked, adding that the real number two was a butcher knife seized in baggage at Tri-Cities airport near Knoxville, Tennessee. The third entry was a ring-shaped snake left by a passenger in Newark, N.J., a harmless beast that was the only living animal on the list.

Confiscated items from saw to swords

Transport safety administration

The top five strange findings consisted of a blow gun in Orlando, followed by a series of martial arts, similar to trident-shaped skewers, in LaGuardia in New York. A chain saw was seized in Hartford, Conn., A car airbag taken in Orlando, a gun and knife discovered in Miami, flames appropriated in Anchorage and samurai swords captured in San Jose completed the TSA’s 2019 top 10.

“Don’t let your friend’s item appear on our page,” said the TSA on his Instagram account. “We want to keep seeing your unusual items, but we also want you to get through security without incident.”

It is really faster to fly from west to east, but not for the reasons you may think