The Weeknd unveils a dizzying and delusional “Blinding Lights” video

The Weeknd pursues extreme heights and ends up with a bloody face in the new video for his single, “Blinding Lights”.

Directed by Anton Tammi, the music video features The Weeknd as a lounge lizard type who resembles jazz legend Herbie Hancock, circa 1978, Sunlight. (“You’re not mistaken,” the singer tweeted after a fan pointed out the similarity to his afro, glasses and mustache. “Must be oblivious.”)

The video opens with the Weeknd laughing as the blood flows on his face, then goes back in time to show the chaos that led to this horrible end – the pop star spinning in a deserted city, dancing happily in the streets , strolling through a singer lounge (played by Miki Hamano) and finally fighting with a pair of bouncers.

“Blinding Lights”, originally teased in a Mercedes-Benz ad, is one of the two titles that the singer released at the end of November, with the RS prize list “Heartless”. He associated this last piece with a hallucinogenic video and played the two singles during a two-night stand on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.

The Weeknd has not yet revealed whether the songs will appear on its fourth, yet announced LP, which follows Starboy from 2016 and EP 2018 My Dear Melancholy. When asked on Twitter in December if he planned to release the album, he said, “Of course I will be.”

The singer also collaborated with other artists in 2019: in March, he invited Travis Scott’s single Astroworld “Wake Up” and, nine months later, he made his first appearance in the feature film opposite Adam Sandler in Josh and the famous detective thriller by Benny Safdie. Uncut gems.