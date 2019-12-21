The Weber State season ends with an uneven defeat against James Madison in the FCS semifinals

Loading...

HARRISONBURG, Va. – The Weber State Wildcats saw their best season in school history come to an end with a 30-14 loss to James Madison. The loss to the Dukes ended with the Weber State FCS Playoffs race in the semifinals, a round in which the Wildcats had never competed before Saturday.

James Madison will face the state of North Dakota in Frisco, Texas, in the FCS national championship game in Frisco, Texas, on January 11. The Bison advanced to the game for the title by defeating the state of Montana 42-14 earlier in the day.

"They are a good team," said Weber State head coach Jay Hill of James Madison in his post-game comments. “They can throw it, they can run it. We had such a slow start that the damage was done in the first quarter. "

Since the initial opening, the Weber State offensive was almost non-existent during the opening period. When the first quarter ended, the Wildcats had accumulated only 11 yards of total offense without a single first attempt. Meanwhile, James Madison had accumulated 168 yards and had taken a 10-0 lead.

James Madison scored again, in a 1-yard run by quarterback Ben DiNucci, to start the second and take a dominant 17-0 lead near the start of the second quarter. The Wildcats played a much better second period and seemed to have a new life after scoring on a 2-yard pass from Jake Constantine to Kevin Smith to reduce the Dukes' lead to just 10 with a 17-7 score with 1:23 Remaining in half.

However, in what could be called the most demoralizing moment of the game for Weber State, the Dukes scored on a 34-yard Ave Maria to finish the first half. The crushing blow was especially painful considering that they were originally lined up for a 51-yard field goal attempt to finish halfway before Hill asked for a timeout to freeze the kicker. Instead of lining up again for the long three-point attempt, James Madison threw a desperate pass into the end zone. The DiNucci pass was connected to Riley Singleton and the Dukes' lead extended to 24-7 at the break.

"I made a really dumb call at the end of the middle and that took our lives a bit, and that's in me," Hill said of the decision to take the timeout and allow the Dukes to decide on a different play.

He had been the patron of the Wildcats throughout the playoffs to play from behind in halftime and then steal the game in the second half thanks to the stingy defense and the appropriate plays. However, in the semifinals against James Madison, the magic disappeared and the historic 2019 season of Weber State came to an end. The Dukes added a field goal for insurance in the third and another in the fourth, while Weber State scored a late touchdown from Constantine to Ty MacPherson that was little more than cosmetic in the loss. It was too little, too late.

While the Wildcats were able to improve at a slow start on the offense, they finished the competition with only 256 yards of offense compared to James Madison's 467. Both teams played a fair game, with both sides without a rotation.

The 2019 Wildcats season ends with a record of 11-4. In the centennial season of the gridiron action program, Weber State collected several praise and milestones, including a third consecutive Big Sky Conference title. In the playoffs, where the Wildcats were given the 3 seeds, they managed to advance to the last four with victories over Kennesaw State and Montana.

For his efforts during the season, defensive end Jonah Williams earned the Big Sky Defensive Player of the Year honors and was named to several All-America teams. In total, the Wildcats had 14 players named for all teams in the conference.

The game for the FCS title between North Dakota State and James Madison will be a showdown of the last two national champions of the division. Bison won consecutive titles in 2017 and 2018, while the Dukes took the previous championship in 2016.