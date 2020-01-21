The weather agency warns of debris after destructive thunderstorms

Residents in areas of NSW affected by fire are warned to prepare for flash floods caused by the drainage of ash, earth, trees and stones.

The residents, who wake up on Tuesday morning, will reach for pugs after extreme weather conditions in the bushfire-tired state collided after thousands spent the evening in the dark with continued power outages.

Drivers were caught in cars when trees fell during the wild weather and two people were struck by lightning.

A day comes after regional areas of NSW have experienced “apocalyptic” dust storms.

In the Australian capital, meanwhile, insurance companies’ phones rang hot after a cold explosion caused huge hailstones.

Workers who left the office, including Parliament, were shocked to find that the hail had hit car windows.

Some looked positive, pointing out that it was better than suffocating in the suffocating smoke that brought air quality to the worst level in the world in early January.

I’ve seen fire and rain, but I’ve never seen a hailstorm like the one that hit Canberra today. Fist-sized hailstones. It did it with my car. I think Gaia is angry. pic.twitter.com/ST5kT1isnK

– Clive Hamilton (@CliveCHamilton), January 20, 2020

Thousands of cars damaged by Canberra hail storm. Rear windshields are not built like the front. pic.twitter.com/SswIGNJblO

– Matt Roberts (@ABCcameramatt), January 20, 2020

According to Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Gabrielle Woodhouse, rapid drains and flash floods could occur in areas affected by fires. Roads could be covered with ashes and rubble.

“Because of the fire and drought conditions, much of the vegetation is weakened, and this means that trees and tree branches are much more likely to fall due to wind gusts or some heavy hail,” said Woodhouse.

Her warning comes when a 65-year-old man was treated for multiple injuries and brought to John Hunter Hospital in stable condition after a large tree crashed through a glass door on Monday in a house in Harrington on the mid-north coast.

Other victims of the storm included a 16-year-old boy who was struck by lightning in the Blue Mountains on Monday afternoon, and a 24-year-old man who was leaning against a nearby metal railing was also treated.

Both were brought to the Nepean Hospital in a stable condition.

left: Parliament building, Canberra, January 5

right :: Parliament building, Canberra, January 20

(Images: AAP) pic.twitter.com/i7LWfrkHOv

– Josh Butler (@JoshButler) January 20, 2020

Work is currently underway to restore power to around 14,000 Ausgrid customers after strong winds, lightning and hail struck the Sutherland Shire and northern beaches.

On Monday, 10.30 p.m., 13,000 remained without electricity. Repairs should continue overnight in the Sutherland Shire. The power outages continued on Tuesday morning.

Hail, strong winds, and lightning strikes cut power to 2,200 homes and businesses, Endeavor Energy said.

The properties in western Sydney, Macarthur, the southern highlands and the Illawarra remained without electricity after 7:30 p.m., as emergency teams were planned for the evening to ensure safety and repair damage from the storm.

Golfball-sized hail is shown at Parliament House in Canberra on Monday. Photo: Getty

In Victoria, the effects of flooding and debris falling into the waterways have challenged the fight against the flames.

“There is a significant chance that the brooks and streams will flow off the ground today and are fairly hard overgrown with debris, stones, sticks, and the like,” said Alistair Drayton, vice chairman of SES.

These weather problems were felt strongly on Monday afternoon in Melbourne’s eastern suburbs, where thunderstorms blocked roads and delayed public transport.

State emergency services received calls for help in 1824 since the storms hit Victoria on Sunday.

About 1,700 of them were in the Melbourne metropolitan area, mainly due to construction damage.

Spectators are seen as rains during the first round games on the first day of the Australian Open tennis tournament. Photo: Getty

Hot and windy weather is expected to return on Wednesday, and the fire hazard in some parts of the state is pushing back into the heavy and extreme areas.

An increase in the mercury content will go hand in hand with strong winds that can cause the flames to flare up.

“The strong winds are the main driver, but we see temperatures rising, especially in the north of the state, where temperatures rise to the high 1930s,” said Richard Russell, senior meteorologist at BOM.

Although light showers are expected in East Gippsland until late Tuesday morning, the Bureau of Meteorology expects the sky to be clear across the state by evening.

The rain relieved the fire front a bit, as the 14 active flames in Victoria were all below a level of advice that posed no risk to life.

-with AAP