The Waymo Content Search database contains billions of objects

Waymo self-drivers have driven 20 million miles on public roads since early 2020. This leads to an enormous amount of recorded sensor data to improve the autonomous system. Waymo today described the content search tool and database in detail with billions of street objects found.

Waymo cars today classify road features and objects to assign behavior. All of this data is stored and retrieved for training machine learning systems. To find examples, Waymo previously used heuristic methods to determine the estimated speed and height of an object.

For example, to find examples of people driving scooters, we could have searched our log data for objects of a certain height that range between 0 and 20 miles per hour.

This approach was too broad and Waymo was now using content search. The underlying technology for recognizing objects in Google Photos and image search was created a year ago with Google Research and used to index the 20 million kilometers of driving data. The entire search process takes seconds.

There are three ways to search for content. The similarity search can be carried out using images that are already in the database or via the Internet to find almost identical objects. This works by converting every object in Waymo’s database to embeds that can be sorted based on similarity.

You can also search for categories. For example, street waste can contain everything from plastic bags to tire waste.

This deep understanding opens up the possibility of performing extraordinary niche searches for objects that have a certain characteristic, such as. B. the make and model of a car or even certain dog breeds.

Finally, content search can query text that is displayed in images using optical character recognition. This way Waymo can read traffic signs, emergency vehicles and other cars and trucks with signage.

In practice, content search has enabled Waymo to “exponentially increase the speed and quality of the data we send for labeling.”

The ability to speed up labeling has contributed to many improvements in our system, from detecting school buses with children walking on the sidewalk to people driving electric scooters to a cat or dog across a street ,

