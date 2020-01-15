The way the penguins play makes a difference

There are all kinds of statistics that can help determine whether a team plays well or badly. From record and point total to the many evil plus-minus to all kinds of beautiful advanced statistics. How about a song that is as good as the Pittsburgh Penguins?

That can be goal differential – the difference in the number of goals scored versus the number of allowed goals. The Penguins lead the NHL on plus-36.

That in itself is not a large number, despite being the best in the competition. Tampa Bay led the way last season with a striking plus-103.

But the number of Penguins certainly indicates a well-rounded playing style that has served them well.

“Guys play well on both sides of the puck,” defender Kris Letang said Wednesday after the Penguins practiced at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex.

“I think guys do the little details, and they’re determined to do the little things that I don’t think we did in recent years.”

That may be another way of saying, with the support of the target differential, what the penguins have been preaching throughout the season.

And what they have practiced throughout the season.

“Since the second game of the year, we’ve really focused on limiting scoring odds. That’s really a big focus of ours,” said defender Jack Johnson.

“We have enough offense here and the ability to take offense in our defense. Have the mentality that is in every game, hard to play against, don’t give the other team so many freebies, so to speak. If they score , they must reach a full 200 feet – making them work for every inch they get. “

So why the specific reference to the second game of the season? That’s when Evgeni Malkin star center was injured and joined winger Bryan Rust.

It is an injury train that has never stopped. The Penguins are approaching 200 lost man games and the absence included major players and long-term injuries.

That has convinced the Penguins to step up their two-way game. Over the past 30 years, the penguins have enviable offensive talent, one of the best in the world, and have won five Stanley Cups. But defensive responsibility has not always been a team-wide force.

Their status in competition in goal differential says that this season is different.

“That kind of shows that we are focusing more on defending this year,” Rust said. “That kind proves that good defense leads to offense. That’s kind of what we preached, and that’s what happens so far. “

Johnson and Letang also pointed out that the Penguins goalkeepers – Tristan Jarry and Matt Murray helped the team to be in a shared seventh place in goals against per game, 2.72 – heavily responsible.

This also applies to attackers who will not only help both ends of the track to help the defenders, but can also give offense when the defenders sweat to give them the puck.

“It’s an obligation. Playing defense isn’t fun or easy,” Johnson said. “You just have to be able to embrace it, knowing that it will ultimately give you the results you want.”