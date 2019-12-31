The waves of the central coast could reach 25 feet in New Year – The Reporter

Loading...

If you are planning to reach the coast during the New Year holidays, be careful: those waves will really be dangerous and dangerous.

First, as of Tuesday afternoon, there will be a strong and unpredictable type known as sneaker waves, which crawl higher than normal on the beaches, rush over the rocks and threaten to drag the unsuspecting into the sea.

By Wednesday, giant waves that exceed the height of a two-story house could follow.

"The initial waves that will arrive will be smaller in height and greater in the strength of the waves, with the main concern of sneakers," said Anna Schneider, of the Monterey office of the National Weather Service. "But bigger breaking waves are expected on Wednesday, which is when a high swell would be a concern."

The National Meteorological Service issued a beach hazard warning from 1 p.m. Tuesday until 9 p.m. On Wednesday and a high surf warning was issued from 9 a.m. Wednesday until 9 a.m. Thursday to the coast from northern Sonoma County to Monterey County. Beach lovers should be careful with the surf currents, the great breaks of the coast and the dangerous surf conditions.

Steep beaches, such as Monastery Beach in Carmel, will present the greatest risk of sneaker waves, Schneider said.

Large waves of long period are expected mid-week. Forerunner waves arrive on Tuesday afternoon with waves of 20 to 22 seconds. Larger waves arrive on Wednesday, which could produce waves of up to 22 to 26 feet along the west and northwest oriented beaches. #cawx pic.twitter.com/8vXXHhaEfk

– NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) December 30, 2019

During the winter months, storms in the Gulf of Alaska tend to generate strong and rapid winds that blow waves for miles across the Pacific Ocean, causing massive waves that reach the California coast. The intense winter wave events make the coast ideal for large surfing competitions, such as the infamous Bay Area contest known as Mavericks.

The competition, which once attracted surfers from around the world, was canceled by the organizers earlier this year, marking the fourth consecutive year that has not been officially celebrated.

The waves this week will come in 20-22 second intervals, and some will reach up to 25 feet on Wednesday. In comparison, another storm on the coast earlier this month caused waves throughout the San Francisco Bay region from 16 to 22 feet.

Darin Bingham, owner of Half Moon Bay Board Shop, said most of the beaches from San Francisco to Santa Cruz will be banned for surfers due to the high speed and volume of the projected waves.

But places that are relatively protected from the biggest waves, the Mavericks and Surfers beaches in El Granada and near the docks in Pacifica, are likely to attract large crowds in the next two days, he said.

"We haven't had many good waves this year, so people have a lot of accumulated energy," Bingham said. "And if they are combined with a vacation in which people have time to do things and travel, I imagine it will be quite hectic."

The weather service advises residents and visitors to stay away from coastal docks and closely monitor children.

The danger warning comes only a week after a 53-year-old man died while trying to save his daughter, who was floating on an inflatable raft in a lagoon at Carmel River State Beach on Christmas Eve when a strong ocean current He pushed towards the Carmel River and towards the ocean. Rescuers recovered the daughter and took her to the hospital for the treatment of hypothermia, but when they reached her father, he did not respond.