The Wauwatosa police publishes video of shootings involving officers in Mayfair Mall

WAUWATOSA – Wauwatosa police released video on Friday, February 7, regarding the officer-involved shooting that led to the death of 17-year-old Alvin Cole on Sunday, February 2

The investigation is being handled by the Milwaukee Police Department. But Wauwatosa Police Chief Barry Weber shared this thought before the video was shared with reporters.

“What is clear and not in dispute is that the deceased fired his weapon before the policeman fired theirs,” said Wauwatosa police chief Barry Weber.

The incident took place on Sunday evening outside of Mayfair Mall. The police were initially called on site to investigate a domestic malfunction at an entrance to the mall around 5:40 PM. Early reports indicated that a subject with a gun was on the spot. Shop security was on site – and officers were sent to the area.

As officers approach a group of people in the mall, the group starts running. Officers chased on foot and in shifts.

Officials shared dashcam video that they say the suspect is running away from the police – along with two other people. Officers shout “drop the gun, drop the gun.” Moments later, a single shot can be heard on the dashcam video – fired by the suspect, officials say. Officers continued to shout “drop the gun” – and that is followed by a series of five gunshots. Cold was hit by gunfire.

Officials say on-site officers immediately started treating the suspect for his injuries. Cole died later.

The weapon found on the spot was a 9mm gun. It was reported stolen in October 2019 in the city of Milwaukee.

“Whenever a police officer feels compelled to use lethal force, the sense of security of a city and the police is upside down,” said Chief Weber. “We express sympathy for the family of the man who died.”

The officers involved in this incident were placed on leave per policy. Again, the Milwaukee police are leading the investigation.

43,064000

-88.044722

.