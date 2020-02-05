The Waukesha legislator sees opposition and rejects the Black History Month proposal

<noscript><iframe class="snow-iframe" src="https://uw-media.jsonline.com/embed/video/4552301002?sitelabel=reimagine&placement=snow-automatedvideoplayer&keywords=black-history-month-2020%2Cprotests-and-protesting%2Canxiety%2Coverall-negative%2Crepublicans&simpleTarget=disasters%2Ccustom-facebook%2Ccustom-abbive%2Ccustom-quicken&simpleExclusion=disasters%2Ccustom-facebook%2Ccustom-abbive%2Ccustom-quicken&pagetype=story&cst=news%2Fpolitics&ssts=news%2Fpolitics&series=" name="snow-player/4552301002" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="" scrolling="no" allow="autoplay; fullscreen" style="background-image: url(https://www.gannett-cdn.com/presto/2020/01/23/USAT/6bb88744-b66b-4bc9-81ff-ab2e7fe6a558-Army_elementary_school_homecoming_16x9.jpg?width=400&height=225&fit=crop)"></noscript> CLOSE TO

MADISON – A white Wisconsin legislature under fire from his black colleagues for drafting a resolution for Black History Month that primarily honored white abolitionists, said Tuesday that he dropped the proposal.

Rep. Scott Allen, R-Waukesha, said that instead he wanted to find a resolution drafted by African-American legislators in the legislature and suggested that he made a mistake in drafting his own resolution without their input.

“The resolution was considered inappropriate by many because it was written by a white-skinned man and because it recognized some white-skinned people,” Allen said in a statement. “More important than content, however, are the feelings of the members of the African-American caucus and our relationship as legislative colleagues.”

The retreat of Allen comes after the exercise in honor of Black History Month in the state legislator that has gone into an explosive debate in the last two years after Allen and other white legislators tried to block or block the Black History Month resolutions drafted by black legislators change.

Last year, Republican Republicans objected to the recording of Colin Kaepernick, the former NFL quarterback who chose to kneel during the national anthem to protest the police’s mistreatment of African-Americans. The year before, Allen said the resolution should have been extended to all African-Americans in Wisconsin – or at least a larger list of people.

Allen introduced a 2020 proposal for 2020 that honored 10 Wisconsinites, most of them white, who helped black slaves with the Underground Railroad. It was drafted without input from the black members of the legislator – forcing someone to compare Allen, who is white, with a slave owner.

Allen, who is married to a black woman and has two children, said at the time that he wanted to draft a resolution that would support his GOP colleagues. He invited black lawmakers to meet him in January to discuss the resolution, and only one was present – Rep. Kalan Haywood from Milwaukee.

Haywood told Allen that he only wanted to “spread this bomb” that he would be worried if Allen would not involve black legislators or withdraw from drafting the resolution.

Allen said on Tuesday that he made “incorrect assumptions” about his relationships with his black colleagues and had conversations in recent weeks that led him to change his mind about the resolution.

“As people, we often make assumptions or draw conclusions about our relationships based on our interpretation of experiences. Sometimes those assumptions are wrong. Sometimes we just don’t know,” he said. “We cannot change our history, but we can change our course … Relationships break because of a lack of communication and relationships can grow if we invest in communication.”

Democratic Rep. David Crowley, who is black, said Monday that he believes Allen “has the heart in the right place.”

“To see what he did in December was just astonishing to me and a bit unfair,” said Crowley. “I think he really wants to acknowledge Black History Month, but I think he needs to recognize that you have to work with other people.”

Patrick Marley of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel has contributed to this report.

