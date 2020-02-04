“The Watson club is back”: city suburbs divided over who will lead the urban transport committee

Municipality of Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson during council meeting, January 29, 2020. Photo by Jean Levac / Postmedia News assignment 133163

Jean Levac / Postmedia News

There is a split in the Ottawa council about who will take over the task of chairing the transport committee as he prepares to prepare the long-term master plan for all transport in this city.

The task of the chairman is about to become empty as Cumberland Coun. Stephen Blais moves on as a provincial liberal.

On Tuesday, a committee voted to replace him with Beacon Hill-Cyrville Coun. Tim Tierney, who is supported by Mayor Jim Watson.

Backers of Kitchissippi Coun. Jim Leiper says they will fight that choice. They say the eight-member committee will continue to have seven suburban Ottawa members and therefore will not fully represent the residents.

(Watson states that Tierney represents an area within the Greenbelt, “which is important.”)

Coun. Catherine McKenney called it “another example of the fact that the urban core is excluded from leadership positions.”

The choice for Tierney came from the finance and economic development committee, which is also strongly suburban.

“Within the Greenbelt, people are very under-represented in this city because of this mayor’s decisions,” and by the committee, said Capital Coun. Shawn Menard.

He said that Leiper, who has been vice-president of transportation, “knows these issues inside out.” Tierney did not serve on the transport committee.

“The Watson club is back,” he said. “It’s not about representing the regions of Ottawa. It’s not about the people of Ottawa. It’s about the Watson Club making decisions.”

I challenge Jim Watson to hold the next election. He would lose. I only wonder when some counselors realize that he is a sinking ship and their jobs are also in danger. #WatsonClub

– Shawn Menard (@ ShawnMenard1) February 4, 2020

McKenney promised to oppose the selection of Tierney when the entire council votes, because “we have such a democratic deficit in the town hall … It is really a shame. People deserve better in this city. I will submit a motion to nominate Coun. Leiper to the council.

“We are dealing with a master plan for transport during this council period. That is a major problem. It is going to change the way we move through this city.”

McKenney said Leiper, an avid cyclist, “understands healthy transportation options.”

Watson said that Tierney is a good choice that has distinguished itself by chairing the library board when planning the new main library in LeBreton.

“It is our second largest infrastructure file and there is a lot of infrastructure that belongs to the transport committee,” he said.

He said that Tierney has also supported multi-use paths in his neighborhood, as well as the make-overs of Main Street, Churchill Avenue and others, known as “complete streets.”

Tierney will be busy chairing the library board and other committee work, and Watson suggested that he would want to “give up” some of them when he takes over the transport.

The library work will be especially demanding, he said.

“It will take a lot of skill to handle it. The most difficult part of the library file is to get it built.”

