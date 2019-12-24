Loading...

The water break floods the houses of Salem on Christmas Eve

Updated: 6:14 PM EST December 24, 2019

A water cut flooded the houses and part of a main road in the city of Salem. The incident on Jefferson Avenue, near the North Shore Medical Center, occurred just before noon on Tuesday. Water flooded the basements of houses in the area, and crews were working to pump the water now. There are still cracks in the scene, and the public works department said the repairs would take several more hours. It was not immediately clear how much water damage some houses suffered.

