The washable rug from Ruggable is a dream of Clean Freak

Traditional rugs are not only powerfully spent, they are often a nightmare to keep clean. No carpet owner is insensitive to sprinkling crunchy food crumbs under his feet, the weird stains that somehow develop within months of purchase, the inevitable matte texture and color, and certainly not the plume of dust that comes with every step is kicked into the air.

Of course you can treat and beat the dust from your carpet every few months, but let’s be real: who has time for that? That is where Ruggable’s two-part, machine-washable carpets come into play. The brand offers the same decor appeal as a traditional rug, but you can literally put the product in your washer and dryer as often as you want clean freak hearts. This applies to all Ruggable carpet sizes, which range from 3×5 ($ 109) to 8×10 ($ 399).

This is made possible by the unique two-part design. The lower part, designated by the brand as a “Rug Pad”, is a non-slip, yoga mat-like material. This part cannot be washed in the machine, but it can be easily cleaned with an antibacterial cloth or soapy water. The top piece is the rug, referred to as the “Rug Cover”, and it is attached to the Rug Pad via Velcro corners. This is the part that you wash.

I am a proud Ruggable owner and as someone who is indeed obsessed with carpets in general, I greatly appreciate this invention. One of my biggest lamentations about rugs is the inability to keep them as clean as I want, but Ruggable allows me to “tie a room together” without spilling fear and dust fever. I found it easy to assemble the two pieces (although it took me a few attempts to make sure that all edges were lined up), and although I still have to wash it, I actually look forward to the day since I it will be practically job-free.

In terms of aesthetics, Ruggable does not have the woven / carpet appearance of a traditional carpet, so keep that in mind when buying. Instead, it is a flat piece of fabric on which a design is printed. Although flat in height, their designers have done an excellent job creating those multi-dimensional textured-look rugs that offer space. Because it is zero-pile, Ruggable carpets do not accumulate dust, dirt and debris like many carpets do. It is also water and stain resistant, so although you can wash it, you may notice that you don’t have to clean it as often as a standard rug.

Oh, and I almost forgot one of the best parts. Because Ruggable is a two-part system, you can replace the Rug Cover with a new design if you want to change the space. Because you already own the Rug Pad, you only pay for the cost of the cover, which is a saving of $ 29 for a 3×5 to $ 149 for an 8×10. If you are on the Ruggable fence, go ahead and load your shopping cart. It’s worth it.

