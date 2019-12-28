The Warriors winning streak broke in 141-121 defeats against Mavericks, but he went healthy – The Reporter

Loading...

SAN FRANCISCO – The Warriors guard D & # 39; Angelo Russell, with 32 points in 25 minutes, lying on the court, face down, facing the bank of the Mavericks. Immediately after a run of four consecutive victories, it was a clear reminder to Golden State of how precarious this season has been.

The Warriors lost to the Mavericks 141-121 on Saturday at the Chase Center. Reaching high after chaining his longest winning streak of the season, Golden State could not take it to five games despite Russell's heroics.

Russell made his first six shots and scored the first 15 points of the Warriors in the initial 2:36 when the Warriors (9-25) obtained a 15-9 lead. He then made his first seven shots and scored 18 points in the first six minutes of the game. At the end of an exciting first quarter, the Warriors and Mavericks (21-10) were tied at 41.

During the second quarter, it seemed that the arrogant Warriors had returned when Mavericks forward Kristaps Porzingis committed a foul on striker Glenn Robinson III in a tray attempt. Guard Klay Thompson, dressed on the bench while recovering from a torn ACL, and forward Draymond Green excited the crowd at the Chase Center when they started talking shamelessly to the Mavericks players.

When Golden State entered the halftime with a 74-72 lead after a first half that had eight advantage changes and 28 triples combined, it seemed they were on their way to a fifth unlikely consecutive victory.

Then, with 5:27 left in the third quarter and the Warriors fell by five, Russell ran into Doncic's left hip. He collapsed immediately and remained on the court near the bank of the Mavericks for several minutes. He pulled out a stretcher, but Russell finally got up on his own and walked to the locker room by his own strength.

Russell was in the middle of a race night, and left the game with 32 points in 12 of 18 shots (8 of 12 from a range of 3 points), four rebounds and six assists in 25 minutes, perhaps on his way to eclipse his 52 previous high points of his career he recorded against the Timberwolves earlier this season.

The injury left the Warriors reeling, and the Mavericks then completed a 23-4 run to break the game and take a 105-86 lead.

At the beginning of the last quarter, Russell recorded what the Warriors called bruise on his right shoulder and a standing ovation from the Chase Center crowd. He scored his first points after his return in a 3-point corner, but by then, Golden State had lagged 135-108 with only 7:46 left.

Russell finished with 35 points in 13-to-21 shots (9 of 14 from a 3-point range), six assists and four rebounds in 30 minutes. Guard Damion Lee had 18 points in 7 of 13 shots (3 of 4 from a range of 3 points) and 12 rebounds, and guard Alec Burks contributed 16 points from the bank.

The Mavericks were led by Doncic's triple double effort: 31 points in 8 of 16 shots (5 of 8 from a range of 3 points), 15 assists and 12 rebounds in 30 minutes.

For the Warriors, the loss is disappointing, especially considering how close it was for so long. A Mavericks race and an injury scare put the game out of reach.

However, after losing Stephen Curry by a broken left hand that alters the season in a fortuitous collision at the beginning of the season, they can retire from Saturday's game knowing that it could have been much worse.