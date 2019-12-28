The warriors are ready to move experienced players for the right deal

Loading...

The Golden State Warriors still have the worst record in the Western Conference, but the team has played a better ball lately. Golden State has won four games, including a big home win against the Houston Rockets on Christmas Day, and thanks to the struggles every other squad had at the end of the conference, the Dubs are only 5.5 games back from the 8-seed in the West.

Reinforcements will come later this season when Steph Curry returns, and may be enhanced depending on when Klay Thompson can speak. Until then, however, Golden State needs to figure out what to do with some seasoned players who may not have a future for the team, especially since some of the team's younger contributors force them to make decisions. That means people like the Alec Burks veteran wing are available.

Via Monte Poole from NBC Sports Bay Area:

As much as the warriors like Burks, and they certainly are, the league sources say they are willing to part with him – and several other veterans – for the right deal. Why should you consider moving your most competent offensive player? Because they want to make room for the two-way guards Damion Lee and Ky Bowman.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr confirmed this late Friday night.

"It's an uncomfortable situation for us because Ky and Damion are reaching their limits," said Kerr. "And they are two of our seven best players in our rotation. And yet the rule is that we only have them for nine or ten days at a time.

"Everyone is aware of this. We don't know how it will end. "

Burks has an interesting contract because he has $ 1.6 million due this year and is an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season. He also scores an average of 15.5 points per game – the third best score on the team – and achieves approximately 35 percent of his threes. As for Bowman and Lee, the couple have a two-way contract. The former still has 11 days and the latter 12 days. Once these players are in the league for 45 days, the teams must either switch their contracts to NBA deals or spend the rest of the year in the G League.

The tricky puffing up of Golden State's cap sheet means finding gems like burks is worth a lot. However, with the team's struggles this season, players like him are giving them the opportunity to purchase assets and build their list based on how the team can look with Curry and Thompson back on the ground. There are other players that fit this bill, and it's not difficult to see a scenario in which the dubs are one of the league's more active teams before close of trade.