The warning of the woman to leave nail axes as buddy 'is brought to the hospital with yellow and purple swollen thumbs caused by infection' - The Sun

A WOMAN has issued a disturbing warning to people who bite their nails after her girlfriend contracted an infection that could have been fatal.

Karen Peat, from Scotland, posted the harrowing message on Facebook along with photos of the infected finger and warned others of the potential dangers of the bad habit.

Karen’s friend’s finger was infected after they had bit too much on their nails. Credit: Facebook

She also posted pictures of her boyfriend’s swollen finger with a yellow-tinted blister that protruded from the skin.

After attempting to cure the infection with freely available products, Karen’s friend was rushed to Glasgow Royal Infirmary when things didn’t get better.

Despite requesting advice from two pharmacists, the friend was told that the finger could have been fatal if it had lain longer – because the infection ran over their arm.

The warning said: “A message to refrain from nail biting STOP !!!

“Someone I know who would rather stay nameless and bite their nails should eventually be brought to Glasgow Royal Infirmary today for emergency operations because they have bit their nails too far and have had an infection.

BAD HABIT

“This person had been with two pharmacists in recent days and had spoken with two separate pharmacists who had advised using magnesium sulphate and keeping it under control, it got worse.

“When we finally went to the A&E this morning, I was told that if it was left behind much longer, it could have been fatal because the infection ran over the arm, hence the emergency operation!

“So please stop biting your nails !!”

Last year, a student had to have her thumb amputated after developing a rare form of cancer that she believed she liked biting her nails.

Courtney Whithorn started biting her nails after being bullied at school – and her habit became so bad that she completely broke her thumb in 2014.

The student underwent three surgeries to remove the cancer cells before doctors decided to amputate the figure.

Courtney, originally from Newton Aycliffe, Co. Durham, but moved to The Gold Coast, Australia nine years ago, said: “When I discovered that the bite of my nail was the cause of the cancer, it shattered me.

“My hand was just constantly in a fist because I didn’t want anyone to see it – not even my parents.”

The friend was rushed to the hospital, where they discovered that the infected finger could be fatal. Credit: Facebook

Karen posted the harrowing warning for nail biting on social media Credit: Facebook

Eventually Courtney’s nail went black and she sought medical help. Credit: Mercury Press

A rare form of cancer was diagnosed at Courtney and her thumb was amputated. Credit: Mercury Press

